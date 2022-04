After dominating the retail landscape for years, Kmart has all but disappeared in the United States. Once the Kmart in Avanel, New Jersey, closes for good on Saturday, there will be just three stores in the continental U.S. — Westwood, New Jersey; Bridgehampton, New York; and Miami, Florida — and a few outside of the country. At the company's peak in the 1990s, there were more than 2,300 Kmarts in the United States.

WESTWOOD, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO