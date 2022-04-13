ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Tax deadline extended in two states giving 8million Americans more time to file – the exact date your return is due

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22BRoW_0f7VKy3z00

THE deadline to file federal taxes is extended in two states, giving 8million Americans more time to file.

While the deadline is typically April 15, it was extended to April 18 this year.

But for residents in Maine and Massachusetts, the deadline is April 19.

That's because of the Patriots’ Day holiday, which is observed on April 18.

Last year, the tax deadline was extended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But for most taxpayers, the deadline remains unchanged.

However, residents in certain states with extenuating circumstances may be able to file after April 18 without penalty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rj1cR_0f7VKy3z00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NgdfT_0f7VKy3z00

Residents living in

, Illinois and Kentucky who were affected by the tornadoes have until May 16 to file their returns.

Those who were affected by Colorado wildfires also have the option to file at a later date.

What are the state income tax deadlines for 2022?

While most states abide by the federal deadline, some have set their own.

In these six states, the tax filing date differs from the federal deadline:

  • Louisiana: May 15
  • Delaware: May 2
  • Virginia: May 2
  • Iowa: April 30
  • Maine: April 19
  • Massachusetts: April 19

These dates are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information, it's best to check with your state department of revenue.

Don’t delay

Waiting until April 18 to file your federal tax return isn't ideal. That's because the sooner you file, the sooner you'll receive your refund.

If you file electronically, the IRS will likely issue your refund within 21 days.

This is the case for 90 percent of refunds filed electronically and with bank account information included.

Your refund may be subject to delays, though, due to what the Biden administration is referring to as a very challenging season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RupW4_0f7VKy3z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=088DU2_0f7VKy3z00

Some taxpayers won’t be eligible for refunds and if you owe taxes, filing by the deadline should be a much bigger priority.

Even if you ask for a deadline extension, you must pay whatever you owe by the official deadline.

