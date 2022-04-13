ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

By ABBY SNYDER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4az5jv_0f7VKsld00
1 of 6

DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves.

Stützle’s goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson’s 15th goal of the season.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit, and Thomas Greiss made 28 stops. The Red Wings dropped to 2-5-3 in their last 10 games.

The Red Wings had several solid chances to tie the game — usually involving Dylan Larkin, who provided a consistent threat in the offensive zone — but they were unable to capitalize.

“We had our chances,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “They pressure extremely hard. ... You don’t have sustained time, but you’re gonna get big looks. I think we had those a lot, and in some cases we missed, and in some cases we didn’t shoot.”

The Senators jumped in front when Watson scored in the final seconds of the first. It was the eighth goal of the season for the Ann Arbor, Michigan, native.

“Obviously, getting a goal with four seconds left in the first was huge,” Senators coach D.J. Smith said. “That just gave us a massive boost going into the room. You hate giving one up like that, but it is great to get one. (Watson) has been one of our hottest players and he came through again there, but it was just as big when he dives in front of a shot at the end and we get an empty-net goal out of it.”

The Red Wings responded with Bertuzzi’s power-play goal 12:27 into the second. It was Bertuzzi’s 27th goal.

Ottawa went ahead to stay on Batherson’s goal at 15:32.

HE SAID IT

“These two franchises are a long way from the finished product, but you can see how much young talent was on the ice tonight,” Smith said. “I think in a few years, the Senators and Red Wings will be having the same kind of battles that you see now from the Lightning and Panthers.”

Senators: At Boston on Thursday.

Red Wings: At Carolina on Thursday.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill lands new gig

For all of you Jeff Blashill haters out there, don’t get too excited!. According to a report from Chris Peters, Blashill (Detroit Red Wings), Don Granato (Sabres) and Mike Hastings (Minnesota State) are going to be assistant coaches for Team USA at the Men’s World Championship, Mike King (Senators) is video coach.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

The Infamous Red Wings Vs. Avalanche Brawl Happened 25 Years Ago

Red Wings fans remember "Bloody Wednesday" like it was yesterday. Hockey fans were treated to one of the most intense nights in history 25 years ago. It all happened in a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche on March 26th, 1997. That night has been nicknamed a number of things including "Bloody Wednesday," "Fight Night at the Joe," and "Brawl in Hockeytown."
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Power helps Sabres defeat Maple Leafs in NHL debut

TORONTO -- Owen Power helped the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in his NHL debut at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Power, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, was plus-2 in 19:28 of ice time. He signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Sabres on Friday after completing his sophomore season with the University of Michigan, where he had 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) in 33 games.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Boston Township, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi nearing his first 30-goal season in the NHL

It took Todd Bertuzzi until his seventh full National Hockey League season to finally reach the 30-goal plateau for the first time. Flash-forward 20 years: Tyler Bertuzzi, Todd’s nephew and current Detroit Red Wings forward, is on the cusp of scoring 30 goals in his fifth season since becoming a full-time NHLer.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: Learn to Fly

Welcome back to Detroit Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Batherson
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Thomas Greiss
Person
Austin Watson
Person
Anton Forsberg
Person
Tim Stützle
Person
Jeff Blashill
NHL

NHL Buzz: Johnson expected to make NHL debut with Blue Jackets

Atkinson, Hart out for Flyers; Greenway likely won't travel with Wild. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Columbus Blue Jackets. Kent Johnson, the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, and University of Michigan teammate Nick Blankenburg...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Winnipeg faces Seattle on 3-game home skid

Seattle Kraken (23-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays Seattle looking to end its three-game home losing streak. The Jets are 25-13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc...
SEATTLE, WA
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings on killer schedule: A reminder of what winning hockey looks like

Just as the Detroit Red Wings have something to build on, it crumbled. And now comes a stretch against a series of potential wrecking balls. The Wings, after dropping two mostly close games, face six straight games against opponents jostling for playoff positioning, beginning Thursday at the Carolina Hurricanes. After the Hurricanes come a Saturday matinee at the New York Rangers, playing on Easter at home against the Florida Panthers, and then a trip to Tampa Bay and Florida, and then Pittsburgh in the last game this season at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Recap: Red Wings drop 4-1 decision to Senators

The Detroit Red Wings dropped a 4-1 decision to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Tyler Bertuzzi's power-play goal tied the score, 1-1, midway though the second period, but the Senators netted the eventual game-winner 3:05 later and pulled away with two late empty-netters in the final frame.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Ottawa Senators#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings
The Associated Press

Penguins visit the Bruins after Guentzel’s 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (43-22-11, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Boston Bruins (45-24-5, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host Pittsburgh after Jake Guentzel scored two goals in the Penguins’ 6-3 victory over the Islanders. The Bruins are 26-15-2 in conference games. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Canadiens face the Islanders on 3-game losing streak

New York Islanders (34-30-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-43-11, eighth in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +128, Islanders -152; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal comes into the matchup against New York as losers of three straight games. The Canadiens are 13-26-4 against Eastern Conference opponents....
ELMONT, NY
The Associated Press

Seattle and New Jersey meet in non-conference matchup

New Jersey Devils (26-42-6, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Seattle Kraken (23-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and New Jersey meet in a non-conference matchup. The Kraken have gone 12-21-3 in home games. Seattle is last in the Western Conference averaging only 4.4 assists per game. Yanni Gourde...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
The Associated Press

St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak

Minnesota Wild (46-21-6, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (44-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Minnesota. The Blues have gone 14-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.0% and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Nashville hosts Chicago following shootout victory

Chicago Blackhawks (25-38-11, seventh in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (42-27-5, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Nashville Predators after the Blackhawks beat San Jose 5-4 in a shootout. The Predators are 14-6-1 against opponents from the Central. Nashville leads the Western Conference with 5.6 assists per...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Colorado takes home win streak into matchup with Carolina

Carolina Hurricanes (48-19-8, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Colorado Avalanche (54-14-6, first in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Carolina trying to prolong its five-game home winning streak. The Avalanche are 30-4-3 on their home ice. Colorado has scored 283 goals and is third in the league averaging 3.8 per...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Arizona faces Calgary, aims to stop road losing streak

Arizona Coyotes (22-47-5, eighth in the Central) vs. Calgary Flames (45-20-9, first in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Arizona travels to Calgary looking to break its three-game road skid. The Flames are 25-13-4 in Western Conference games. Calgary ranks sixth in the NHL recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

849K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy