ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon, IA

Solon girls, Linn-Mar boys cruise to team wins at Hawkins Relays

By Owen Siebring
cbs2iowa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Solon's dominant girls track...

cbs2iowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Rapids Junior Geniuses Set to Reign Supreme Nationally

Hoping to fare better than the other "Jayhawks" from Lawrence, Kansas, who just came in second in the March Madness basketball championship, a Cedar Rapids high school's academic decathlon team will represent Iowa among their super-smart peers nationwide. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, the first Iowa state academic decathlon...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Girl’s Defend Home Track

(Glenwood) The Glenwood girl’s topped the 11-team field with 193 points and captured the team title on their home track on Thursday. Harlan finished second with 106. Glenwood swept the sprints with first-place finishes in the 100, 200, and 400 meters. Zoie Carda topped the field in the 100 meters (13.16), and Allison Koontz won the 200 meters (27.41) and the 400 meters (1:03.95).
GLENWOOD, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2025 small forward Cooper Flagg

Iowa and head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery aren’t wasting any time letting class of 2025 small forward Cooper Flagg know how much they like his game. The Hawkeyes offered the 6-foot-8, 195 pound wing from Nokomis Regional High School in Newport, Maine. It’s obviously very early in the 2025 cycle and Flagg just finished up his freshman season. As a result, there aren’t really any player recruiting rankings to look at yet. Still, the Iowa offer and recent interest from Michigan and UCLA shows the power-five ability coaching staffs feel Flagg possesses. 247Sports national basketball recruiting analyst Dushawn London wrote a...
NEWPORT, ME
KIMT

Bishop Garrigan's Crooks commits to Iowa State

Bishop Garrigan basketball star Audi Crooks won't be going far from home for college. Regarded as one of the state's top players, Crooks, a 6-foot-3 post player, committed to coach Bill Fennelly and the Iowa State women's basketball team on Thursday. Crooks helped Bishop Garrigan to the Class 1A state...
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Solon, IA
Sports
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Solon, IA
Amest Tribune

Athlete of the Week

Collins-Maxwell senior Alexis Houge is the Ames Tribune Athlete of the Week. Houge won three events and helped a relay team place second for the Collins-Maxwell girls track team at the Spartan Earlybird Invitational April 5 in Grundy Center. Houge won the 100, 200 and 400-meter dash events with respective...
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy