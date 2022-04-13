Outdoors Lands returning to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco

You probably aren’t picturing an open hallway inside of a mall when you imagine an omakase-style dinner. But that’s exactly where you’ll find Oma San Francisco Station, a small omakase counter in the Japan Center where casualness is the appeal. That, and the fantastic nigiri sliced with precision. Here, you’ll also make small talk with the chefs while listening to ambient mall chatter and eating slow-cooked duck breast and plain udon with uni sauce. When Oma San Francisco Station debuted in 2018, they hooked us with an affordable $30, five-course omakase. The cheapest option is now bumped up to $95—but, thankfully, the high-quality fish and approachable energy haven’t gone anywhere.

