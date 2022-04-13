ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Outdoors Lands returning to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco

By Gina Pouge
Daily California Press
Daily California Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN FRANCISCO — Outside Lands is returning to San Francisco for its 14th annual music festival. The show runs from Aug. 5 to 7 at Golden Gate Park. The three-day event, which is known for selling out quickly, is offering an...

dailycaliforniapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Tahoe Report 04-08-22: Once thriving, this obscure Tahoe outpost is a ghost town

The aerial tram ride to High Camp, in Palisades Tahoe, Calif. (VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty) In its heyday, High Camp was the epicenter of social life and spring skiing. The whole facility looks like a midcentury fortress perched at the top of the tram, like the setting of a James Bond fight scene. The vibe felt like a pool party in Miami — just with goggles instead of sunglasses.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Gate Park#Music Festival#Outdoors#Outside Lands#Presale#Vip#The Golden Gate Club
mansionglobal.com

A California Home With a Fire Suppression System Lists for Nearly $30 Million

This Laguna Beach estate is asking just under $29 million. A Laguna Beach, Calif., property overlooking the ocean is going on the market for $28.995 million. The owner, Dallas-based businessman Scott Ginsburg, 69, is selling the roughly 12-acre property after using it as a vacation home for roughly four years, according to his daughter, Laura Ginsburg Pierson, 38.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Infatuation

Oma San Francisco Station

You probably aren’t picturing an open hallway inside of a mall when you imagine an omakase-style dinner. But that’s exactly where you’ll find Oma San Francisco Station, a small omakase counter in the Japan Center where casualness is the appeal. That, and the fantastic nigiri sliced with precision. Here, you’ll also make small talk with the chefs while listening to ambient mall chatter and eating slow-cooked duck breast and plain udon with uni sauce. When Oma San Francisco Station debuted in 2018, they hooked us with an affordable $30, five-course omakase. The cheapest option is now bumped up to $95—but, thankfully, the high-quality fish and approachable energy haven’t gone anywhere.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Motorious

Empty Autonomous Car Runs From San Francisco Cops

A trip to San Francisco in the past has involved enjoying the “eternal spring” weather, seeing The Rock, and maybe grabbing a tasty sourdough treat. However, the famous island is increasingly becoming a testbed for radical social policies, including testing out fully-autonomous cars. With its proximity to Silicon Valley and well-mapped grid of streets, its an obvious place to test out what tech evangelists claim will be a future utopia, but incidents like this one where an empty autonomous car ran from some San Francisco cops shows the dark underbelly of these flighty claims.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mansionglobal.com

In California, a New-Construction Palm Springs Home Lists for $5.75 Million

A new-construction home dubbed The Woods House came on the market in Palm Springs on Friday for $5.75 million. Built in 2021 by Los Angeles-based architecture firm Woods + Dangaran, the one-story home has hallmarks of classic California desert modern architecture, including floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the surrounding landscape and natural materials incorporated throughout the home. (Brett Woods, founding partner of Woods + Dangaran, is also the seller.)
REAL ESTATE
Daily California Press

Daily California Press

Los Angeles, CA
476
Followers
0
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

News from the Golden State

 http://dailycaliforniapress.com/feed

Comments / 0

Community Policy