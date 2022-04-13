ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas mom who faces manslaughter charge in son's shooting death is back in jail, police say

WFAA
 3 days ago
DALLAS — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story after the child's father was charged in the case. The mother of a 3-year-old who was shot and killed in late March has turned herself into jail after police said she now faces a manslaughter charge in the case,...

