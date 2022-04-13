Dallas mom who faces manslaughter charge in son's shooting death is back in jail, police say
WFAA
3 days ago
DALLAS — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story after the child's father was charged in the case. The mother of a 3-year-old who was shot and killed in late March has turned herself into jail after police said she now faces a manslaughter charge in the case,...
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police arrested Anshawn Phiffer, 17, early Monday morning in connection to a murder on Saturday, March 19 in the 1300 block of W. Oak Street. He is in the Denton Jail with bond set at $1 million. Police said around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, officers...
DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a woman was found shot to death inside a home on Sunday afternoon, March 20, but at this point, have not been able to positively identify who she is.
Police said officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Los Gatos Drive around 4:40 p.m. Sunday when they found the victim.
Since the victim did not have an identification card on her, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is still in the process of trying to identify her.
The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation.
Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, #7830, at 214-671-3650 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 048986-2022.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another injured after a road rage incident led to a double shooting on Mar. 19, Fort Worth Police said.
Police said that officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Wayside Ave. in reference to a shooting call.
When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman, each with an apparent gunshot wound near the scene. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
The woman’s condition is unknown and she is currently undergoing treatment. The man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Neither victim has been identified.
Detectives found that this incident stemmed from a road rage incident that started at a nearby fast food restaurant.
One vehicle followed the other to a residence where the shooting occurred. The suspect is cooperating with homicide detectives in this investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two men from the same family were shot and killed during a home invasion in Arlington, according to police. It happened around midnight on Monday on the 5300 block of Ivy Hill Drive in Arlington. This is east of Lake Arlington and next to Martin High School.
WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder.
Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police)
His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr.
Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths.
Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston.
“He just told me he was going...
DALLAS — Dallas County Judge Chika Anyiam on Monday again raised the bonds for Julio Guerrero, the murder suspect who's also accused of shooting a three-year-old girl in the head during a road rage incident and shooting at police officers during a standoff last year. Guerrero had posted bond...
DALLAS — A former Dallas police officer was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for lying to federal agents about his role in obstructing an FBI investigation into a nightclub magnate later convicted of a drug conspiracy, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced Friday.
An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
DALLAS — John Lucio knows he and his family are fighting an uphill battle, as the months turns to days before his mother's execution. His mother, Melissa Lucio has been on death row since 2008. Melissa Lucio, 52, is being held at a state prison in Gatesville, which is...
A man has been arrested in the murder of a 23-year-old elementary school teacher, Texas police announced. Mathew Wiessing, 25, was arrested for the March 10 shooting and is charged with the murder of Michael Echaniz, the San Antonio Police Department said in a news release. Police say Wiessing’s motive...
After a 6 hour stand off with Dallas SWAT a shooting suspect remains on the run this morning. Police surrounded an apartment near North Fitzhugh and Gaston Ave in east Dallas around 4:15 yesterday afternoon
ARLINGTON, Texas — The search for a missing 20-year-old in Arlington has come to a tragic end, according to her family. The family of Jada Govan told WFAA she was found dead in her car near an area where her cellphone was last pinged. Police notified the family of the discovery Thursday evening.
A massive multi-agency law enforcement operation led to the arrest of 43 people and the dismantling of a gang organization believed to be involved in several homicides, shootings and other crimes in the Fresno area.
CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
