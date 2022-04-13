UNM to hold a teach-in and benefit concert in solidarity with Ukraine

Polish authorities must address the “chaotic and racist” response to Black and Asian refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, Amnesty International has said following its own research into the matter.The organiser spoke with 27 non-Ukrainian nationals who fled Ukraine following the Russian invasion, including many international students and people who had been living in Ukraine for up to 20 years, during a 10-day visit at the border of Poland.Racialised people, in particular Black people, reported discriminatory treatment both when trying to board trains or buses and near border check points, while some described enduring physical and verbal abuse by...
