UNM to hold a teach-in and benefit concert in solidarity with Ukraine

By KUNM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA concert and teach-in to help Ukraine will be held at the Rodey Theater on the University of New Mexico campus on April 14. The audience will be invited to contribute what they can to benefit refugees now...

#Unm#Ukraine#Teach In
