NHL

Wild's Ryan Hartman: Piles up goals, PIM

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hartman scored two goals and had 12 PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Oilers. Hartman...

www.cbssports.com

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill lands new gig

For all of you Jeff Blashill haters out there, don’t get too excited!. According to a report from Chris Peters, Blashill (Detroit Red Wings), Don Granato (Sabres) and Mike Hastings (Minnesota State) are going to be assistant coaches for Team USA at the Men’s World Championship, Mike King (Senators) is video coach.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

RYAN HARTMAN GIVES EVANDER KANE THE ONE-FINGER SALUTE DURING GAME (W/VIDEO)

A blowout game between the Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers resulted in some tempers rising late in the game, particularly between Ryan Hartman and Evander Kane. With just minutes remaining in the contest, a scrum took place in front of the Wild bench. Kane originally had a hold of Kirill Kaprizov, but that didn't last long, as Hartman came flying in to defend his teammate. The two appeared to be willing to scrap, but a linesman separated them before they were able to do so. As a result, both were still very fired up as they were leaving the ice, and Hartman chose to let Kane now how he felt about him with a simple yet effective gesture.
NHL
fantasypros.com

Kevin Fiala delivers two goals at home

Kevin Fiala and the hosting Minnesota Wild defeated the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday by a score of 5-1. He provided a pair of goals, a plus-3 rating, three shots and one block through 20:21 minutes of ice time. Fantasy Impact:. Fiala's first goal (which was also the game-winner) was the...
NHL
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Boldy, Middleton, Fleury, Benn & Hartman

The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey was a bit rougher than the past month or so. They played three games but lost two out of the three. They lost to both the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues while also taking down the Los Angeles Kings. The Wild have struggled a bit without the presence of Jon Merrill, Matt Boldy, and Matt Dumba, but hopefully, that will be a short-lived issue as Boldy has already rejoined the lineup.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fantasypros.com

Ryan Hartman has a fine fantasy evening

Ryan Hartman was on his game on Tuesday night helping the Minnesota Wild defeat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1. He netted a pair of goals, a plus-2 rating, 12 PIMs, two shots and one block. Fantasy Impact:. Hartman's first goal came after a solid Kirill Kaprizov effort along the boards where...
NHL
FOX Sports

Predators to host McDavid and the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (42-26-6, second in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (42-26-5, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Nashville. He leads the NHL with 108 points, scoring 42 goals and recording 66 assists. The Predators are 27-13-2 against conference opponents. Nashville ranks 10th...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi nearing his first 30-goal season in the NHL

It took Todd Bertuzzi until his seventh full National Hockey League season to finally reach the 30-goal plateau for the first time. Flash-forward 20 years: Tyler Bertuzzi, Todd’s nephew and current Detroit Red Wings forward, is on the cusp of scoring 30 goals in his fifth season since becoming a full-time NHLer.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Winnipeg faces Seattle on 3-game home skid

Seattle Kraken (23-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays Seattle looking to end its three-game home losing streak. The Jets are 25-13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
NHL

NHL postpones Kraken-Jets game Wednesday because of expected weather

Rescheduled for May 1; 'worst blizzard in decades' could hit Winnipeg. The game between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday has been postponed by the NHL because of expected extreme weather conditions in Winnipeg. The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, May 1, at...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Reese’s Remarks: Flyers Obliterated by WSH and NYR

Over the last two games, the Philadelphia Flyers own a -11 goal differential following separate decisive losses to the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers. Following a 9-2 loss to the Capitals, the Flyers became the most injured team in the NHL. Critical elements of the franchise likely are out for the remainder of the season. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to get an honest gauge of the team. James van Riemsdyk scored both goals against Washington. In other words, he accounts for the only goals in the last two games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Explodes for five points

MacKinnon scored a hat trick, added two assists, fired six shots on goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Kings. MacKinnon was right at the heart of the Avalanche's season-high scoring eruption. One each of his goals and assists came on the power play as he extended his point streak to five games (seven tallies, five assists). The superstar center is up to 29 goals, 82 points (27 on the power play), 268 shots on net, 40 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 57 appearances.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

RYAN HARTMAN WILL DONATE MONEY SENT TO HIM TO PAY HIS FINE

After fans across the world helped pay for his fine, Ryan Hartman announced on Thursday exactly where the money will be going. Hartman was fined for flipping off Oilers forward Evander Kane, and fans and Kane's ex-wife took action in making sure that Hartman was appreciated for the gesture. The...
NHL
markerzone.com

SAN JOSE SHARKS SIGN SHL GOAL SCORING LEADER AND MVP

The San Jose Sharks announced on Thursday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract with 2021-22 SHL goal scoring leader and Canadian Olympian Max Veronneau. Sharks beat writer Curtis Pashelka is reporting that Veronneau's contract is a two-way deal and worth $750,000. "Max had a great season this...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Brendon Davis: Playing regularly at Triple-A

Davis (side) went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Triple-A Salt Lake in Sunday's 7-1 win over Tacoma. Davis nursed a side injury late in big-league camp before he was optioned to Triple-A on March 28, but he's looked healthy for the start of the minor-league season. Over six games for Salt Lake, the infielder is slashing .391/.444/.435 with five RBI and three runs across 27 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Drilled by comebacker in start

Fried was removed midway through the sixth inning of his start Wednesday against the Nationals, shortly after being struck in the right leg by a Nelson Cruz comebacker to the mound, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He covered 5.1 frames in the outing and gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four.
ATLANTA, GA

