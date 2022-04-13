ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Inconsistent play continues

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Koskinen gave up five goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Wild. Minnesota took a...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Power helps Sabres defeat Maple Leafs in NHL debut

TORONTO -- Owen Power helped the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in his NHL debut at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Power, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, was plus-2 in 19:28 of ice time. He signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Sabres on Friday after completing his sophomore season with the University of Michigan, where he had 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) in 33 games.
BUFFALO, NY
fantasypros.com

Kevin Fiala delivers two goals at home

Kevin Fiala and the hosting Minnesota Wild defeated the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday by a score of 5-1. He provided a pair of goals, a plus-3 rating, three shots and one block through 20:21 minutes of ice time. Fantasy Impact:. Fiala's first goal (which was also the game-winner) was the...
NHL
markerzone.com

RYAN HARTMAN GIVES EVANDER KANE THE ONE-FINGER SALUTE DURING GAME (W/VIDEO)

A blowout game between the Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers resulted in some tempers rising late in the game, particularly between Ryan Hartman and Evander Kane. With just minutes remaining in the contest, a scrum took place in front of the Wild bench. Kane originally had a hold of Kirill Kaprizov, but that didn't last long, as Hartman came flying in to defend his teammate. The two appeared to be willing to scrap, but a linesman separated them before they were able to do so. As a result, both were still very fired up as they were leaving the ice, and Hartman chose to let Kane now how he felt about him with a simple yet effective gesture.
NHL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Yardbarker

Oilers Rumored to Be Prioritizing Long-Term Deal for Kane Over Puljujarvi

Allan Mitchell (Lowetide) writes in a recent column that he’s hearing whispers in the wind that the Edmonton Oilers understand they may have to choose between signing forward Evander Kane to a long-term extension or Jesse Puljujarvi, but not both. And, if push comes to shove, Mitchell believes that the Oilers will prioritize a long-term deal for the veteran over the youngster.
NHL
FOX Sports

Predators to host McDavid and the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (42-26-6, second in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (42-26-5, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Nashville. He leads the NHL with 108 points, scoring 42 goals and recording 66 assists. The Predators are 27-13-2 against conference opponents. Nashville ranks 10th...
NASHVILLE, TN
Mikko Koskinen
fantasypros.com

Ryan Hartman has a fine fantasy evening

Ryan Hartman was on his game on Tuesday night helping the Minnesota Wild defeat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1. He netted a pair of goals, a plus-2 rating, 12 PIMs, two shots and one block. Fantasy Impact:. Hartman's first goal came after a solid Kirill Kaprizov effort along the boards where...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two-point effort Tuesday

Perron scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Bruins. The veteran forward has quietly been red hot over the last month. Over the last 18 games, Perron has piled up 12 goals and 23 points, boosting him to 24 goals and 52 points through 59 contests on the season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
#Oilers#Edmonton
Yardbarker

Report: Summer Will See “Painful and Unnecessary Departures” for Oilers

In an attempt to construct a roster that is devoid of holes in certain areas, one Edmonton Oilers journalist suggests he’s hearing whispers from those media members more closely connected to the franchise that there could be some changes this offseason for the team. Unfortunately, this journalist suggests the changes could be painful and unnecessary.
NHL
NHL

Offense Rolls as Golden Knights Defeat Flames, 6-1

Jonathan Marchessault (1G, 2A) and William Karlsson (1G, 2A) each registered three points as the Vegas Golden Knights (41-29-5) skated to a 6-1 win against the Calgary Flames (45-20-9) on Thursday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. HOW IT WENT DOWN. Dillon Dube opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 10:17...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Extends unbeaten stretch

Talbot made 27 saves in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Oilers. The shots were 19-19 after two periods, but while Talbot stopped every one he faced up to that point, Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen let four pucks through. Minnesota extended its lead to 5-0 early in the third before Leon Draisaitl broke up Talbot's shutout bid on an Edmonton power play with his 51st goal of the season. There's no shame in giving one up to Draisaitl, and Talbot improved to 10-0-2 in his last 12 decisions with this latest strong performance. He has been the better option in Minnesota's net over Marc-Andre Fleury, who has allowed eight goals in his last two starts.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Coyotes Corner: Depleted Roster Limping to the Finish Line

In this week’s edition of Coyotes Corner, the Arizona Coyotes continue to limp their way through the final few weeks of the season without star players such as Clayton Keller, Lawson Crouse, and Jakob Chychrun. This week they went on the road to face the St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights, in addition to hosting the Vancouver Canucks in what turned out to be a disappointing week for the team.
NHL
UPI News

NBA playoffs, NASCAR dirt races, boxing stack sports weekend schedule

MIAMI, April 15 (UPI) -- The 2022 NBA playoffs, two dirt-track NASCAR races and a boxing title bout lead the weekend sports schedule. The NHL, MLB and domestic soccer league regular seasons, and a PGA tournament will be among the other top sporting events on air Friday through Sunday. But...
NBA
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Draisaitl Confident in Playoff Chances: “I Wouldn’t Want To Play Us”

If fans of the Edmonton Oilers had any reservations about how the team is feeling on their recent run of strong performances and heading into the final nine games of the regular season, Leon Draisaitl‘s comments should put to rest any concerns. The Oilers are feeling good about how they’re playing right now, to the point Draisaitl said, “I wouldn’t want to play us in the first round or in the playoffs in general.”
NHL

