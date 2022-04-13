ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Departs with illness

Rust (illness) left Tuesday's game versus the Islanders in the first period. Head...

Power helps Sabres defeat Maple Leafs in NHL debut

TORONTO -- Owen Power helped the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in his NHL debut at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Power, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, was plus-2 in 19:28 of ice time. He signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Sabres on Friday after completing his sophomore season with the University of Michigan, where he had 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) in 33 games.
Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 5-2 Loss to the Sabres

Fortunately, the Buffalo Sabres don’t play the Toronto Maple Leafs during the playoffs. For some reason, the Maple Leafs simply didn’t show up against the Sabres last night. The result was a 5-2 loss to the team that has beaten them three times out of four this season.
Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: Learn to Fly

Welcome back to Detroit Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Bruins to host Penguins in 2023 Winter Classic game at Fenway Park

It makes sense that the Penguins would be the visiting team playing in an outdoor game at Fenway, as they were just purchased last year by Fenway Sports Group Holdings, the group that owns both the Red Sox and Fenway Park, along with Liverpool F.C. and multiple other sports-related ventures.
Detroit Red Wings on killer schedule: A reminder of what winning hockey looks like

Just as the Detroit Red Wings have something to build on, it crumbled. And now comes a stretch against a series of potential wrecking balls. The Wings, after dropping two mostly close games, face six straight games against opponents jostling for playoff positioning, beginning Thursday at the Carolina Hurricanes. After the Hurricanes come a Saturday matinee at the New York Rangers, playing on Easter at home against the Florida Panthers, and then a trip to Tampa Bay and Florida, and then Pittsburgh in the last game this season at Little Caesars Arena.
Reds' Reiver Sanmartin: Thrives in bulk-relief role

Sanmartin pitches five scoreless innings against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out two. He didn't factor in the decision. Sanmartin was originally scheduled to start the contest, but the Reds instead tabbed Luis Cessa to work as an opener with Sanmartin following behind him. Cessa didn't perform well in the role, giving up five hits and three runs in one frame, but Sanmartin allowed Cincinnati to get back in the game with five scoreless innings. The left-hander yielded only two baserunners -- both on singles -- and threw 48 of 75 pitches for strikes. It remains to be seen how the Reds will use Sanmartin moving forward; if he moves back into a starting role, his next start will likely come in San Diego against the Padres next week.
Flyers take on the Sabres on 3-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to break its three-game slide when the Flyers take on Buffalo. The Sabres are 13-22-10 in conference games. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and...
Canadiens face the Islanders on 3-game losing streak

New York Islanders (34-30-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-43-11, eighth in the Atlantic) LINE: Canadiens +128, Islanders -152; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal comes into the matchup against New York as losers of three straight games. The Canadiens are 13-26-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal averages...
Pittsburgh Penguins back in playoffs for 16th straight season

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins have been a model of consistency, yet they understand the difficulty of qualifying for the playoffs. It's still certainly a yearly expectation for an organization that prides itself on trying to win the Stanley Cup each season. Jake Guentzel scored twice, Sidney Crosby also had...
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
Baseball is back: Red Wings take on Bisons at Frontier Field Tuesday

Rochester, N.Y. — Get the peanuts and Cracker Jack out. It's Opening Day for the Rochester Red Wings at Frontier Field Tuesday. The Wings host Thruway rival, the Buffalo Bandits. 13WHAM's meteorologists are forecasting a mild day: 60 degrees at game time - which is a few degrees warmer...
Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic delivers a mighty wind in Detroit Red Wings' 3-0 shutout of 'Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Nedeljkovic had a much better time in his second game back at his former workplace. Nedeljkovic stifled the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at PNC Arena to help the Detroit Red Wings win, 3-0. He made 46 saves to earn his third shutout of the season and start a tough stretch for the Wings on a positive note. The game was the first of six straight against teams jockeying for playoff positioning.
Padres' Austin Adams: Exits with injury

Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
Pirates' Cole Tucker: Won't start Wednesday

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Tucker will take a seat for the second time in the Pirates' five games to open the season while Hoy Park picks up a start in right field. At least until Pittsburgh returns Anthony Alford (wrist) from the injured list, Tucker should have a clear path to a near-everyday role, but he's not provided much fantasy value at the moment. Over his three starts, Tucker has gone hitless in 10 at-bats.
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Sitting for first time

Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. After Jarred Kelenic received a day off in Monday's series finale in Minnesota, Rodriguez will take a seat for the first time this season as the Mariners kick off a three-game set in Chicago. The 21-year-old came away with his first career stolen base in Monday's 4-0 loss, but he's otherwise had a rough introduction to the majors. Through four games, Rodriguez has gone 1-for-14 with one walk against seven strikeouts.
Rays' Dusten Knight: Cast off 40-man roster

The Rays designated Knight for assignment Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. One day after the Rays selected his contract from Triple-A Durham, Knight will be move off the 40-man roster in exchange for another Durham reliever in Phoenix Sanders, who was called up in a corresponding move. Knight made his Rays debut in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics, giving up an earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out three across 2.1 innings.
