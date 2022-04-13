ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins' Evan Rodrigues: Leaves Tuesday's game

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Rodrigues (illness) left Tuesday's game versus the Islanders....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 5-2 Loss to the Sabres

Fortunately, the Buffalo Sabres don’t play the Toronto Maple Leafs during the playoffs. For some reason, the Maple Leafs simply didn’t show up against the Sabres last night. The result was a 5-2 loss to the team that has beaten them three times out of four this season.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Coronavirus
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch beat Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch scored four consecutive goals to rally back from a two-goal deficit and defeat the Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2, tonight at the MassMutual Center. The Crunch are now 35-24-7-2 on the season and sweep the two-game season series against the Thunderbirds, 2-0. Goaltender Max Lagace...
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX Sports

Winnipeg faces Seattle on 3-game home skid

Seattle Kraken (23-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays Seattle looking to end its three-game home losing streak. The Jets are 25-13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Rodrigues
Person
Bryan Rust
FOX Sports

Penguins visit the Bruins after Guentzel's 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (43-22-11, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Boston Bruins (45-24-5, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host Pittsburgh after Jake Guentzel scored two goals in the Penguins' 6-3 victory over the Islanders. The Bruins are 26-15-2 in conference games. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Flyers take on the Sabres on 3-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to break its three-game slide when the Flyers take on Buffalo. The Sabres are 13-22-10 in conference games. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Loss to the Sabres Is Not Cause for Concern

The sky is not falling on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Once again, on Tuesday night, the Maple Leafs played another stinker against the Buffalo Sabres, losing the game once again by a score of 5-2. Also, once again, the “Sky is Falling” in Leafs’ land. We have...
NHL
FOX Sports

Canadiens face the Islanders on 3-game losing streak

New York Islanders (34-30-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-43-11, eighth in the Atlantic) LINE: Canadiens +128, Islanders -152; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal comes into the matchup against New York as losers of three straight games. The Canadiens are 13-26-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal averages...
ELMONT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Islanders#Covid
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh hosts New York following shootout victory

New York Islanders (34-29-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (42-22-11, third in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Islanders took down Pittsburgh 5-4 in a shootout. The Penguins are 24-14-6 in Eastern Conference games. Pittsburgh has scored 244 goals and ranks sixth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Won't start Wednesday

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Tucker will take a seat for the second time in the Pirates' five games to open the season while Hoy Park picks up a start in right field. At least until Pittsburgh returns Anthony Alford (wrist) from the injured list, Tucker should have a clear path to a near-everyday role, but he's not provided much fantasy value at the moment. Over his three starts, Tucker has gone hitless in 10 at-bats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Exits with injury

Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy