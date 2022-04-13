ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Takes shootout loss Tuesday

 2 days ago

DeSmith stopped 33 of 37 shots through overtime in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the...

FOX Sports

St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak

Minnesota Wild (46-21-6, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (44-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Minnesota. The Blues have gone 14-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.0% and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Rangers vs. Flyers prediction, odds, pick and more – 4/13/2022

The New York Rangers are stuck with 100 points, but they have a golden opportunity to get over the hundred-point mark later tonight when they go up against the struggling Philadelphia Flyers, who are virtually out of playoff contention. The Flyers are fresh off a forgettable loss to the Washington Capitals. Will the Rangers add to the headaches of Philadelphia? Or will the Flyers dig deep enough to score an upset over a division rival? With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Rangers-Flyers prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Flyers take on the Sabres on 3-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to break its three-game slide when the Flyers take on Buffalo. The Sabres are 13-22-10 in conference games. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and...
BUFFALO, NY
Zach Parise
Josh Bailey
Kyle Palmieri
Ilya Sorokin
Casey Desmith
FOX Sports

Canadiens face the Islanders on 3-game losing streak

New York Islanders (34-30-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-43-11, eighth in the Atlantic) LINE: Canadiens +128, Islanders -152; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal comes into the matchup against New York as losers of three straight games. The Canadiens are 13-26-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal averages...
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh hosts New York following shootout victory

New York Islanders (34-29-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (42-22-11, third in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Islanders took down Pittsburgh 5-4 in a shootout. The Penguins are 24-14-6 in Eastern Conference games. Pittsburgh has scored 244 goals and ranks sixth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Cast off 40-man roster

The Rays designated Knight for assignment Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. One day after the Rays selected his contract from Triple-A Durham, Knight will be move off the 40-man roster in exchange for another Durham reliever in Phoenix Sanders, who was called up in a corresponding move. Knight made his Rays debut in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics, giving up an earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out three across 2.1 innings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Sitting for first time

Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. After Jarred Kelenic received a day off in Monday's series finale in Minnesota, Rodriguez will take a seat for the first time this season as the Mariners kick off a three-game set in Chicago. The 21-year-old came away with his first career stolen base in Monday's 4-0 loss, but he's otherwise had a rough introduction to the majors. Through four games, Rodriguez has gone 1-for-14 with one walk against seven strikeouts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Connor Brogdon: Sent to Triple-A

Brogdon was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Brogdon surrendered two runs over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's loss, and he'll head down to the minors in favor of a fresh arm. He had a 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB over 57.2 innings for Philadelphia last season and is likely to rejoin the big-league club before too long.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Drilled by comebacker in start

Fried was removed midway through the sixth inning of his start Wednesday against the Nationals, shortly after being struck in the right leg by a Nelson Cruz comebacker to the mound, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He covered 5.1 frames in the outing and gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four.
ATLANTA, GA

