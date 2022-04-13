Bruins' Jack Ahcan: Promoted Tuesday

Baseball has the Dog Days of Summer, hockey has the what? Thawing Days of Early Spring? I don’t know, it needs work for sure, but the verbiage is less important than the concept, that spring is a time for rejuvenation. The NHL season is a marathon, and 82 games of physical play take their toll on a player and a team. That is why wrapping up a playoff position early is so important. It allows players who will be important to a team’s playoff success to rest and recover, ever so slightly, before the even more physical brand of playoff hockey rolls around.
Comments / 0