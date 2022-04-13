ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins' Jack Ahcan: Promoted Tuesday

Ahcan was called up from AHL Providence on Tuesday, per CapFriendly. Ahcan...

Power helps Sabres defeat Maple Leafs in NHL debut

TORONTO -- Owen Power helped the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in his NHL debut at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Power, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, was plus-2 in 19:28 of ice time. He signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Sabres on Friday after completing his sophomore season with the University of Michigan, where he had 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) in 33 games.
Tarasenko Scores Twice, Blues Push Past Ailing Bruins 4-2

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the second period, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Tuesday night. Torey Krug and David Perron each finished with a goal and an assist as the Blues (43-20-10) posted their sixth straight victory. Ville...
Bruins Are Right to Rest Key Players Down the Stretch

Baseball has the Dog Days of Summer, hockey has the what? Thawing Days of Early Spring? I don’t know, it needs work for sure, but the verbiage is less important than the concept, that spring is a time for rejuvenation. The NHL season is a marathon, and 82 games of physical play take their toll on a player and a team. That is why wrapping up a playoff position early is so important. It allows players who will be important to a team’s playoff success to rest and recover, ever so slightly, before the even more physical brand of playoff hockey rolls around.
Bruins’ Defensive Depth Being Tested as Team Struggles to Stay Healthy

With nine games remaining in the regular season, the Boston Bruins are closing in on an Eastern Conference playoff berth. They are in a battle with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the third spot in the Atlantic Division and with the Washington Capitals for the first wild card spot. Where they finish will not most likely be decided until the end of the month as the Black and Gold face a tough schedule leading into the postseason.
Winnipeg faces Seattle on 3-game home skid

Seattle Kraken (23-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays Seattle looking to end its three-game home losing streak. The Jets are 25-13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc...
St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak

Minnesota Wild (46-21-6, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (44-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Minnesota. The Blues have gone 14-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.0% and...
WATCH: Krug gets video tribute, ovation in return to TD Garden

The Boston Bruins caught up with an old friend Tuesday night at TD Garden. Former B's defenseman Torey Krug returned to Boston for the first time since leaving for the St. Louis Blues in 2020. The Bruins welcomed him back with a touching video tribute while fans gave a thunderous ovation.
Senators erase early deficit, beat Bruins 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Brady Tkachuk, Josh Norris and Tim Stützle each scored a goal in the second period and the Ottawa Senators beat Boston 3-2 on Thursday night and sent the Bruins to their first three-game losing streak this season. Jesper Froden scored his first NHL goal for...
Bruins Can Clinch Playoff Spot As Early As Tuesday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are awfully close to securing their spot in the postseason. While securing a postseason berth is merely a formality for the Bruins at this point, they nevertheless can notch that accomplishment on Tuesday night. Part of that is in their own control. The Bruins can clinch a playoff spot if they win their game against the St. Louis Blues, and if the Penguins beat the Islanders. The Bruins can also clinch their spot on Tuesday night if they earn one point vs. St. Louis, while Pittsburgh beats the Islanders in regulation. Captain and 18-season veteran Patrice Bergeron can...
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
Canadiens face the Islanders on 3-game losing streak

New York Islanders (34-30-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-43-11, eighth in the Atlantic) LINE: Canadiens +128, Islanders -152; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal comes into the matchup against New York as losers of three straight games. The Canadiens are 13-26-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal averages...
Penguins visit the Bruins after Guentzel's 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (43-22-11, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Boston Bruins (45-24-5, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host Pittsburgh after Jake Guentzel scored two goals in the Penguins' 6-3 victory over the Islanders. The Bruins are 26-15-2 in conference games. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference...
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Set to miss out again Thursday

Pastrnak (undisclosed) is not expected in the lineup against Ottawa on Thursday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. The Bruins have yet to provide any sort of update on Pastrnak's status, so at this point, fantasy players should probably consider him out indefinitely. Whenever the 25-year-old winger is cleared to play, he should immediately slot back into a top-six role and could even reunite the 'Perfection Line' with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.
Senators come from behind to beat Bruins

Tim Stutzle recorded a goal and two assists -- all in the second period -- to help the Ottawa Senators earn a 3-2 win over the host Boston Bruins on Thursday night. Brady Tkachuk and Josh Norris also scored for Ottawa (28-40-6, 62 points). Norris’ goal was his team-leading 33rd tally of the season. The Senators overcame a 2-0 deficit to win their second game in a row.
Reds' Reiver Sanmartin: Thrives in bulk-relief role

Sanmartin pitches five scoreless innings against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out two. He didn't factor in the decision. Sanmartin was originally scheduled to start the contest, but the Reds instead tabbed Luis Cessa to work as an opener with Sanmartin following behind him. Cessa didn't perform well in the role, giving up five hits and three runs in one frame, but Sanmartin allowed Cincinnati to get back in the game with five scoreless innings. The left-hander yielded only two baserunners -- both on singles -- and threw 48 of 75 pitches for strikes. It remains to be seen how the Reds will use Sanmartin moving forward; if he moves back into a starting role, his next start will likely come in San Diego against the Padres next week.
Bruins Need Frederic to Get Cassidy’s Message

Back in November in a game against the Ottawa Senators at the TD Garden, Taylor Hall was not seen much on the ice in the third period. In the first period, he had a defensive zone turnover that led to a goal, then in the third period, he took an offensive zone penalty with just under nine minutes remaining in the game and the Boston Bruins holding on to a 3-2 lead. Fortunately for Hall, his teammates killed the Senators’ sixth opportunity of the night and let Boston escape with a one-goal victory.
Rays' Dusten Knight: Cast off 40-man roster

The Rays designated Knight for assignment Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. One day after the Rays selected his contract from Triple-A Durham, Knight will be move off the 40-man roster in exchange for another Durham reliever in Phoenix Sanders, who was called up in a corresponding move. Knight made his Rays debut in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics, giving up an earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out three across 2.1 innings.
