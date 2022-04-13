ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Kevin Fiala: Pots pair in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Fiala scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Oilers. Fiala potted goals No....

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

Coyotes’ Hobey Baker Finalist Nathan Smith Set to Make NHL Debut

Nathan Smith, the newest member of the Arizona Coyotes, has had quite a year. First, he represented the United States in the 2022 Olympic Games. Just this past weekend, the Minnesota State standout played in the NCAA championship game, falling just short of a national title. Now, it’s on to the NHL, where he will debut for the Coyotes tonight against the New Jersey Devils.
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Boldy, Middleton, Fleury, Benn & Hartman

The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey was a bit rougher than the past month or so. They played three games but lost two out of the three. They lost to both the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues while also taking down the Los Angeles Kings. The Wild have struggled a bit without the presence of Jon Merrill, Matt Boldy, and Matt Dumba, but hopefully, that will be a short-lived issue as Boldy has already rejoined the lineup.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fantasypros.com

Kevin Fiala delivers two goals at home

Kevin Fiala and the hosting Minnesota Wild defeated the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday by a score of 5-1. He provided a pair of goals, a plus-3 rating, three shots and one block through 20:21 minutes of ice time. Fantasy Impact:. Fiala's first goal (which was also the game-winner) was the...
NHL
RYAN HARTMAN GIVES EVANDER KANE THE ONE-FINGER SALUTE DURING GAME (W/VIDEO)

A blowout game between the Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers resulted in some tempers rising late in the game, particularly between Ryan Hartman and Evander Kane. With just minutes remaining in the contest, a scrum took place in front of the Wild bench. Kane originally had a hold of Kirill Kaprizov, but that didn't last long, as Hartman came flying in to defend his teammate. The two appeared to be willing to scrap, but a linesman separated them before they were able to do so. As a result, both were still very fired up as they were leaving the ice, and Hartman chose to let Kane now how he felt about him with a simple yet effective gesture.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill lands new gig

For all of you Jeff Blashill haters out there, don’t get too excited!. According to a report from Chris Peters, Blashill (Detroit Red Wings), Don Granato (Sabres) and Mike Hastings (Minnesota State) are going to be assistant coaches for Team USA at the Men’s World Championship, Mike King (Senators) is video coach.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

COLORADO AVALANCHE SIGN MINNESOTA ST. MAVERICK CAPTAIN WYATT AAMODT TO ATO

Another NCAAer is on his way to the AHL. Minnesota St. Captain D Wyatt Aamodt will join the Colorado Eagles to an amateur tryout. https://www.nhl.com/avalanche/news/avalanche-sign-wyatt-aamodt/c-332910340. Aamodt is all defense, as he only scored 12 points this season but did have 56 blocked shots. Could be a solid depth option for...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Predators to host McDavid and the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (42-26-6, second in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (42-26-5, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Nashville. He leads the NHL with 108 points, scoring 42 goals and recording 66 assists. The Predators are 27-13-2 against conference opponents. Nashville ranks 10th...
NASHVILLE, TN
fantasypros.com

Ryan Hartman has a fine fantasy evening

Ryan Hartman was on his game on Tuesday night helping the Minnesota Wild defeat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1. He netted a pair of goals, a plus-2 rating, 12 PIMs, two shots and one block. Fantasy Impact:. Hartman's first goal came after a solid Kirill Kaprizov effort along the boards where...
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi nearing his first 30-goal season in the NHL

It took Todd Bertuzzi until his seventh full National Hockey League season to finally reach the 30-goal plateau for the first time. Flash-forward 20 years: Tyler Bertuzzi, Todd’s nephew and current Detroit Red Wings forward, is on the cusp of scoring 30 goals in his fifth season since becoming a full-time NHLer.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Winnipeg faces Seattle on 3-game home skid

Seattle Kraken (23-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays Seattle looking to end its three-game home losing streak. The Jets are 25-13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two-point effort Tuesday

Perron scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Bruins. The veteran forward has quietly been red hot over the last month. Over the last 18 games, Perron has piled up 12 goals and 23 points, boosting him to 24 goals and 52 points through 59 contests on the season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting against Edmonton

Talbot will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game versus the Oilers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Friday against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 28 shots en route to a 4-3 defeat. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and return to the win column in a home matchup with a hot Edmonton team that's won six of its last seven contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wild's Jordan Greenway expected to miss at least two games with upper-body injury

The Minnesota Wild defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Tuesday but endured a frustrating setback during that victory. Per Jessi Pierce of the NHL's website, Minnesota coach Dean Evason told reporters that forward Jordan Greenway is expected to miss at least the next two road games due to an unspecified upper-body injury he suffered in the first period of Tuesday's encounter.
NHL
CBS Sports

Angels' Brendon Davis: Playing regularly at Triple-A

Davis (side) went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Triple-A Salt Lake in Sunday's 7-1 win over Tacoma. Davis nursed a side injury late in big-league camp before he was optioned to Triple-A on March 28, but he's looked healthy for the start of the minor-league season. Over six games for Salt Lake, the infielder is slashing .391/.444/.435 with five RBI and three runs across 27 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Won't start Wednesday

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Tucker will take a seat for the second time in the Pirates' five games to open the season while Hoy Park picks up a start in right field. At least until Pittsburgh returns Anthony Alford (wrist) from the injured list, Tucker should have a clear path to a near-everyday role, but he's not provided much fantasy value at the moment. Over his three starts, Tucker has gone hitless in 10 at-bats.
PITTSBURGH, PA

