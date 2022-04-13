ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Islanders' Josh Bailey: Two goals Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bailey scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Penguins....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Kevin Fiala delivers two goals at home

Kevin Fiala and the hosting Minnesota Wild defeated the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday by a score of 5-1. He provided a pair of goals, a plus-3 rating, three shots and one block through 20:21 minutes of ice time. Fantasy Impact:. Fiala's first goal (which was also the game-winner) was the...
NHL
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 5-2 Loss to the Sabres

Fortunately, the Buffalo Sabres don’t play the Toronto Maple Leafs during the playoffs. For some reason, the Maple Leafs simply didn’t show up against the Sabres last night. The result was a 5-2 loss to the team that has beaten them three times out of four this season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Islanders' Anders Lee: Goalless drought continues

Lee failed to light the lamp for a ninth straight contest in a 5-4 shootout win over the Penguins on Tuesday. Overall, Lee has had a solid season with 25 goals and 41 points in 66 games. If Lee can score five more goals in the last 10 games, it would be the first time hitting the 30-plus goal mark since the 2017-18 season, when he scored 40 times. Lee has also been moved off a line with Mathew Barzal but has been playing with Brock Nelson as his center.
ELMONT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Elmont, NY
Elmont, NY
Sports
UpNorthLive.com

Tim Stutzle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

DETROIT (AP) -- Tim Stutzle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves.
DETROIT, MI
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks top Rocket in OT, 4-3

The Rochester Americans defeated the Laval Rocket, 4-3, in overtime on Wednesday night at the Blue Cross Arena. Rochester led 3-2 going into the third period, but Laval scored a goal halfway through to tie the game and eventually force overtime. Ethan Prow netted the game-winner for the Amerks. Linus...
ROCHESTER, NY
fantasypros.com

Jeff Skinner scores game-winner on Tuesday

Jeff Skinner provided the GWG as Buffalo defeated the hosting Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2. His stat line included a goal, an even-rating, five shots and one hit. Skinner was floating in on the play late while Alex Tuch was doing work breaking the puck in and made a nice spin-pass to him. Skinner made no mistake and ripped it through Erik Kallgren for the third of five they put up. Skinner now has 31 goals and 55 points for Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
KEYT

MacKinnon’s hat trick leads Avs to 53rd win, 9-3 over Kings

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had three goals and two assists, Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice in a dominant first period and the Colorado Avalanche set a franchise record with their 53rd win by routing the Los Angeles Kings 9-3. Valeri Nichushkin added two goals, Cale Makar had a goal and three assists, Andre Burakovsky also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves for the Avalanche who led 4-0 before the game was 11 minutes old. Colorado won its seventh straight and improved to 53-14-6. The Avalanche also moved two points ahead of Florida for the best record in the NHL. Adrian Kempe, Alex Iafallo and Phillip Danault scored for the Kings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Bailey
The Associated Press

Maple Leafs rout Capitals 7-3, close in on team victory mark

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander, Michael Bunting and Ilya Mikheyev each scored twice, Auston Matthews had two assists to reach 101 points and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Washington Capitals 7-3 on Thursday night. Ilya Lyubushkin also scored and captain John Tavares had four assists to help the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting against Edmonton

Talbot will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game versus the Oilers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Friday against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 28 shots en route to a 4-3 defeat. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and return to the win column in a home matchup with a hot Edmonton team that's won six of its last seven contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders
CBS LA

Anaheim Ducks pick up '23 option for coach Dallas Eakins

The Anaheim Ducks are keeping head coach Dallas Eakins in charge next year for his fourth season with the struggling club.The Ducks are picking up Eakins' contract option for the 2022-23 season, new general manager Pat Verbeek announced Tuesday.The Ducks are finishing up their third consecutive losing season under Eakins, who got the job in June 2019. Anaheim is 29-33-12 heading into its game at Florida on Tuesday night.The Ducks were in the Western Conference playoff picture this season until the All-Star break, when they began a 6-17-3 skid that has all but guaranteed they'll miss the postseason for a...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Detroit Free Press

Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic delivers a mighty wind in Detroit Red Wings' 3-0 shutout of 'Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Nedeljkovic had a much better time in his second game back at his former workplace. Nedeljkovic stifled the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at PNC Arena to help the Detroit Red Wings win, 3-0. He made 46 saves to earn his third shutout of the season and start a tough stretch for the Wings on a positive note. The game was the first of six straight against teams jockeying for playoff positioning.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Reds' Reiver Sanmartin: Thrives in bulk-relief role

Sanmartin pitches five scoreless innings against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out two. He didn't factor in the decision. Sanmartin was originally scheduled to start the contest, but the Reds instead tabbed Luis Cessa to work as an opener with Sanmartin following behind him. Cessa didn't perform well in the role, giving up five hits and three runs in one frame, but Sanmartin allowed Cincinnati to get back in the game with five scoreless innings. The left-hander yielded only two baserunners -- both on singles -- and threw 48 of 75 pitches for strikes. It remains to be seen how the Reds will use Sanmartin moving forward; if he moves back into a starting role, his next start will likely come in San Diego against the Padres next week.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Exits with injury

Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Won't start Wednesday

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Tucker will take a seat for the second time in the Pirates' five games to open the season while Hoy Park picks up a start in right field. At least until Pittsburgh returns Anthony Alford (wrist) from the injured list, Tucker should have a clear path to a near-everyday role, but he's not provided much fantasy value at the moment. Over his three starts, Tucker has gone hitless in 10 at-bats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Cast off 40-man roster

The Rays designated Knight for assignment Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. One day after the Rays selected his contract from Triple-A Durham, Knight will be move off the 40-man roster in exchange for another Durham reliever in Phoenix Sanders, who was called up in a corresponding move. Knight made his Rays debut in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics, giving up an earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out three across 2.1 innings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Brendon Davis: Playing regularly at Triple-A

Davis (side) went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Triple-A Salt Lake in Sunday's 7-1 win over Tacoma. Davis nursed a side injury late in big-league camp before he was optioned to Triple-A on March 28, but he's looked healthy for the start of the minor-league season. Over six games for Salt Lake, the infielder is slashing .391/.444/.435 with five RBI and three runs across 27 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy