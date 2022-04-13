ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, AR

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 116 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hempstead by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Hempstead FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller, Nevada and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms will increase Monday night and will not entirely exit all areas until Tuesday afternoon with widespread 2 to 4 inches and isolated amounts in excess of 6 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches can be expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howard, Little River, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Howard; Little River; Sevier The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Sevier County in southwestern Arkansas Howard County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northern Bowie County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1011 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles west of Grannis to near Boxelder, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include De Queen, Ashdown, Dierks, Horatio, Foreman, Boxelder, Umpire, De Kalb, Lockesburg, Wilton, Winthrop, Gillham, Ben Lomond, Arkinda, Center Point, Athens, Richmond, Avery, Oak Grove and Haworth. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
County
Union County, AR
City
Texarkana, AR
City
Mansfield, AR
State
Nevada State
City
Lewisville, AR
County
Nevada County, AR
County
Miller County, AR
City
Jefferson, AR
County
Lafayette County, AR
City
Monroe, AR
City
Carthage, AR
City
Magnolia, AR
City
Lincoln, AR
State
Louisiana State
County
Columbia County, AR
County
Little River County, AR
County
Hempstead County, AR
City
Ashdown, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Decatur, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Baker; Decatur; Miller; Mitchell; Seminole The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Decatur County in southwestern Georgia Southern Miller County in southwestern Georgia Southwestern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia Southwestern Baker County in southwestern Georgia Northeastern Seminole County in southwestern Georgia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Donalsonville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Bainbridge and West Bainbridge around 235 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Vada, Hanover, Ausmac, Babcock, Brinson, Davis Park, Little Hope, Lela, Eldorendo and Decatur Co A/P. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 01:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...northwestern Louisiana...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Columbia County in southwestern Arkansas Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Claiborne Parish in northwestern Louisiana Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana East central Marion County in northeastern Texas East central Harrison County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Panola County in northeastern Texas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 128 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hosston to Greenwood, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Minden, Springhill, Vivian, Haughton, Greenwood, Blanchard, Waskom, Benton, Cullen, Plain Dealing, Cotton Valley, Oil City, Sarepta, Mooringsport, Taylor, Hosston, Belcher and Ida. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 21:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Washington THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW TORNADO WATCH 67 TO EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OHIO THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST OHIO WASHINGTON IN WEST VIRGINIA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 18 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL WEST VIRGINIA CALHOUN CLAY GILMER JACKSON ROANE IN NORTHERN WEST VIRGINIA DODDRIDGE HARRISON PLEASANTS RITCHIE TYLER WIRT WOOD IN SOUTHERN WEST VIRGINIA BOONE KANAWHA LINCOLN LOGAN MINGO PUTNAM THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALUM CREEK, BELMONT, BELPRE, BRIDGEPORT, CHAPMANVILLE, CHARLESTON, CLARKSBURG, CLAY, ELIZABETH, GLENVILLE, GRANTSVILLE, HAMLIN, HARRISVILLE, HARTS, HURRICANE, LOGAN, MADISON, MAN, MARIETTA, MIDDLEBOURNE, PADEN CITY, PARKERSBURG, PENNSBORO, RAVENSWOOD, RIPLEY, SAINT ALBANS, SISTERSVILLE, SOUTH CHARLESTON, SPENCER, ST. MARYS, TEAYS VALLEY, VIENNA, WEST UNION, AND WILLIAMSON.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Lafayette, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Lafayette; St. Landry; Vermilion TORNADO WATCH 60 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA AVOYELLES EVANGELINE ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA LAFAYETTE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA ACADIA VERMILION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBEVILLE, BEAVER, BRANCH, BUNKIE, CHURCH POINT, COTTONPORT, CROWLEY, EFFIE, EUNICE, FORKED ISLAND, INTRACOASTAL CITY, KAPLAN, LAFAYETTE, LAWTELL, MAMOU, MANSURA, MARKSVILLE, MEAUX, OPELOUSAS, RAYNE, REDDELL, RICHARD, SIMMESPORT, ST. LANDRY, AND VILLE PLATTE.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Watch#Linden#Extreme Weather#Union Tornado Watch#Angelina Bowie Cass#Augustine#Bernice#Center#El Dorado#Farmerville#Gibsland#Haynesville#Lufkin#Stamps#Winnfield#Zwolle
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Hale, Marengo, Tuscaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hale; Marengo; Tuscaloosa TORNADO WATCH 64 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA HALE MARENGO TUSCALOOSA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DEMOPOLIS, GREENSBORO, LINDEN, MOUNDVILLE, AND TUSCALOOSA.
HALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 11:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Lafayette and southwestern Columbia Counties, northwestern Webster, northwestern Caddo and northern Bossier Parishes through 800 PM CDT At 723 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mooringsport, or 16 miles northwest of Shreveport, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Springhill, Blanchard, Benton, Cullen, Plain Dealing, Cotton Valley, Oil City, Sarepta, Mooringsport, Bradley, Taylor, Hosston, Belcher, Shongaloo, Gilliam, Bussey, Canfield and Welcome. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Cullman, Limestone, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cullman; Limestone; Morgan TORNADO WATCH 63 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA CULLMAN LIMESTONE MORGAN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, CULLMAN, AND DECATUR.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lafayette, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Lafayette; Miller WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts from 30 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Beauregard; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of storms will cross over the region late tonight through late Tuesday night. High rainfall rates could lead to some small creek and street flooding. One to three inches of rainfall with localized totals up to five inches will be possible with the line of storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: District of Columbia FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of DC, Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Howard, Prince Georges and Southern Baltimore. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Southern Fauquier and Stafford. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall rates of 1-2 inches an hour overnight may result in localized flooding of roadways. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 14:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Louisiana, south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, in central Louisiana, St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of storms will cross over the region this afternoon. High rainfall rates could lead to some small creek and street flooding. One to three inches of rainfall with localized totals up to five inches will be possible with the line of storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MIDLANDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA AND THE CENTRAL SAVANNAH RIVER AREA The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Midlands of South Carolina and Central Savannah River area. * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm Saturday. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...With dry fuels and strong gusty winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Milwaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Walworth; Waukesha WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Thursday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 18.2 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Howard, Little River by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Howard; Little River A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR LITTLE RIVER...SEVIER...HOWARD...SOUTHEASTERN MCCURTAIN NORTHERN BOWIE AND EAST CENTRAL RED RIVER COUNTIES At 1043 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bard Springs Recreation Area to near Foreman, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include De Queen, Ashdown, Dierks, Horatio, Foreman, Umpire, De Kalb, Lockesburg, Wilton, Winthrop, Ben Lomond, Arkinda, Center Point, Athens, Richmond, Avery, Oak Grove, Silver Ridge, Moon and Cerrogordo. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOWARD COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy