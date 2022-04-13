ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE Winds will subside overnight, but choppy conditions will still be possible through early Friday morning with southwest gusts of 20-25 mph possible.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Comanche, Finney, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Comanche; Finney; Gray RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 063...077 088 AND 089 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray...Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark and Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche. * Winds...North to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass Red Flag Warning has been issued for Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 222...and 224 through 237 which includes the San Luis Valley...the Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains...Fremont County and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222 AND 225 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Friday. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 222 and 225. * Winds...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Timing...Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 80.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs at this level. Levee gates should be closed to prevent the river from backing into Calion Lake. Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. There is wide coverage of flooding in the river bottoms. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 77.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Sunday morning and continue rising to 80.5 feet early Tuesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 77.6 Thu 8 PM 77.6 78.3 79.4 RISING
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cattaraugus, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Livingston WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Livingston and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Pastureland and cropland not protected by levees in Jackson and Woodruff counties affected. Water is over portions of State Highway 37 and deep along the shoulders of State Highway 18 near Grubbs. Water over portions of Woodruff County Road 775 north of State Highway 260. At 10.5 feet, Water deep over Woodruff County Road 775 north of HWY 260, and intersection of HWY 37 and HWY 18 east of Grubbs. Water is encroaching on yards of homes on Pine Street in Patterson. Many acres of cropland, pastures, and timber flooded in Jackson and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.5 feet Monday morning. From there, the river may be nearly steady for a few days. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 9.8 Thu 8 PM 10.0 10.2 10.4 10.5 7 AM 4/18
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Randolph The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Pocahontas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Flooding of backwater up tributaries is spreading into lands along the Current, Fourche, and Black rivers. Water is spreading towards the northern edge of the airport. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 20.5 feet early Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Black River Pocahontas 17.0 17.2 Thu 8 PM 17.5 17.7 19.6 RISING
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Plumas County, Lassen Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches possible. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...Until 11 PM this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From 8 PM Friday to 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 23:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Water levels can rise and fall quickly in the vicinity of ice jams. Those with interests along rivers and tributary streams should be alert for rapidly fluctuating water levels in the vicinity of ice jams. Never drive through flooded roads or around closed road barricades. The barricades are there for your safety due to the potential for ice jam releases or continued flooding. Target Area: Aroostook FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...A portion of Northern Maine, including the following county, Aroostook. * WHEN...Until 1115 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Depending on ice behavior, any release of the ice jam could result in sudden rises of water, leading to a rapid flooding situation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1150 PM EDT, emergency management reported an ice jam had cleared Allagash and is currently moving down the St John River. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Allagash Township and Saint Francis. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 9 AM CDT. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY, APRIL 28 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night to Thursday, April 28. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 44.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning to a crest of 49.5 feet Monday, April 25. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 44.7 Thu 8 pm CDT 44.7 44.9 45.7
ADAMS COUNTY, MS

