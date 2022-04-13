Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Martin; Midland; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 6% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, CULBERSON COUNTY, THE UPPER TRANS PECOS, AND MOST OF THE PERMIAN BASIN FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 6% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, CULBERSON COUNTY, THE UPPER TRANS PECOS, AND MOST OF THE PERMIAN BASIN * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and Reeves County Plains. * TIMING...Friday afternoon through early Friday evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 3 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

