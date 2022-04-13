ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Barber, Pratt by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building....

KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
8 News Now

Hazardous gusty winds will be howling

Batten down the hatches today, and prepare for some of our strongest winds of the season! Strong, gusty, southwest winds are on the way today as a very chilly Pacific storm hits the northwest with rain and snow, while winds and cooler air will plow into the desert. Blowing dust, power outages, and strong crosswinds […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Finney, Gray, Lane, Meade, Pratt by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 22:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche; Finney; Gray; Lane; Meade; Pratt; Scott WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Severe Thunderstorms, Hail & Misery Today

Residents of southern Ontario are still buzzing about the summer-like warmth seen on Tuesday, but it looks like they're in for a rude awakening on Wednesday. According to The Weather Network, even though temperatures will remain in the double digits, the sunny weather will get washed out by rain and thunderstorms for areas along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron on Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 10:51:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Access roads east of the Combs Bridge near Eagles Bluff may be threatened. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 22:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1100 AM CDT. Target Area: Iron The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint) affecting Iron County. .With no additional rainfall for the next few days, river levels are expected to fall slowly into the weekend. For the Paint River...including Crystal Falls (Paint)...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint). * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 5600 - cfs - Waterfront park areas near the M-69 bridge and low lying areas along the river in Crystal Falls become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:10 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 6.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.7 feet just after midnight tonight. - Action stage is 5.5 feet. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IRON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Comanche, Finney, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Comanche; Finney; Gray RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 063...077 088 AND 089 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray...Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark and Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche. * Winds...North to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Buffalo, Dunn, Pepin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 05:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Buffalo; Dunn; Pepin The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin Counties. For the Chippewa River...including Eau Claire, Fall Creek, Durand Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chippewa River at Durand. * WHEN...From late tonight to Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, The basements of businesses along the river begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 700 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 11.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest near 14.0 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.0 feet on 04/01/2020.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bent County Including Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224...226 through 230 and 233, which includes the San Luis Valley...El Paso County...Pueblo County...eastern Huerfano County and central and eastern Las Animas County A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 231...232...234...235...236...and 237, which includes Crowley County...Otero County...Kiowa County...Bent County...Prowers County and Baca County Red Flag Warning for this evening has expired FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232...234...235 AND 236 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 231...232...234...235 and 236. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Timing...Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 22:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Friday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .With no additional rainfall for the next few days and decreased snow melt due to colder weather, river levels are expected to fall slowly into the weekend. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Thursday was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage overnight and continue falling, reaching 7.0 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.1 feet on 06/18/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .The Red River is anticipated to rise into flood stage at all forecast points at and north of Grand Forks. Recent rain and snow have contributed to ongoing rises along the river. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Thursday was 28.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.0 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN

