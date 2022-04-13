RBC Heritage picks 2022: The Daniel Berger bet our experts are making

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — If you didn't know anything about golf, Morgan Hoffmann looked the most impressive of his Thursday trio at the RBC Heritage. Tall and slim, in a form-fitting black shirt, with a hat of deep purple from which a shock of dark blond hair emerged from the back in a messy bun. His gray pants stopped above his ankle, but it somehow worked, as did the bright green Jumpman logo on his shoes. He walks with his shoulders thrown back, usually alone and out front, gliding along the grass like a more nimble, less intimidating Dustin Johnson. When his group crossed paths with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, he was the one they acknowledged, Spieth with a sincere, "good to see you back" and Thomas with a light joke: "It's going to take a while to get used to seeing you in Jordans."

