ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Valeo works to raise awareness for alcohol consumption issues

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xu7bT_0f7VHQHc00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – April is Alcohol Awareness month, a fact that is being highlighted by Valeo Behavioral Health Care in Topeka.

Brad Sloan, a Program Manager at Valeo, sat down with 27 News on Tuesday morning to talk about people facing alcohol problems in the community and ways that they can seek professional treatment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Kansas now has a state fruit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas now has an official state fruit. On Tuesday, Governor Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2644, officially designating the sandhill plum, also known as the chickasaw plum, as the state fruit of Kansas. The process of making the sandhill plum the state fruit started in 2021 when more than 400 students […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Food & Drinks
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
Benzinga

Alcoholism & Psychedelics: Clearmind Trials Reveal Certain Psychedelics Help Reduce Alcohol Consumption In Mice

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE:CMND) (OTCPK:CMNDF) revealed Thursday promising results from two pre-clinical trials which tested suppression of alcohol consumption in mice using its novel psychedelic-based therapeutic CMND-100, whose active pharmaceutical ingredient is MEAI. The first trial examined the effect of CMND-100 in several doses as a monotherapy. The second, done...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Consumption#Food Drink#Beverages#Program#Ksnt 27 News
MedicalXpress

Drugs that treat opioid use disorder are a good use for multibillion-dollar settlement funds

States, cities, counties and tribal governments across the nation will soon receive a windfall through several major opioid settlements. Drug distributors and manufacturers, including Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family members who own it, will relinquish a total of about US$32 billion for their role in the overdose crisis. Other litigation could yield more funds.
INDUSTRY
Healthline

Psychedelic Drug MDMA Shows Promise as Treatment for PTSD

New research finds that MDMA may help people with PTSD if they also undergo talk therapy. Other psychedelics are now increasingly being used to help certain mental health conditions. Researchers are planning more studies to verify their findings. New research findings unveiled Tuesday suggest that MDMA, known among recreational users...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Women twice as likely to be prescribed anti-anxiety drugs than men, study finds

The number of people being prescribed most anti-anxiety medications in the UK increased in the years between 2003 and 2018, a new study has found.Researchers at the University of Bristol analysed primary care given to almost 2.6 million adults across 176 GP practices over a 15-year period, finding that prescriptions of anti-anxiety drugs (known as anxiolytics) in women and young adults led the increase. The number of women being prescribed anti-anxiety drugs was more than 50 per cent higher than in men, while prescribing of all anxiety drugs was more prevalent in young adults under the age of 35.In this...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WWLP

MHA to raise awareness for disabled workers

Massachusetts lawmakers with the Joint Committee on Children, Families, and Persons with Disabilities plan to visit the Mental Health Association's resource center in Springfield today as they recognize National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Week.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Herald-Tribune

OPINION: Raising awareness on epilepsy

March 26th is Epilepsy Awareness Day, which is also known as “Purple Day.”. It is a day to recognize the challenges faced by those who have epilepsy, as well as those faced by their caregivers and families. On this day we pause to remember that epilepsy is a nondiscriminatory disease that can strike anyone, anywhere at any time. The most recent statistics are staggering:
FLORIDA STATE
KSNT News

Wildfires under control, K-99 reopened to traffic

UPDATE: At 8:15 p.m. residents evacuated were cleared to go home, according to the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office. WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office has announced that wildfires that started on Tuesday are currently being contained as of 7:21 p.m. Firefighters and other personnel were combating two wildfires burning in Wabaunsee County […]
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Gov. Kelly calls for full food tax cut ‘now,’ pushes back at GOP plan

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas Governor Laura Kelly led another push to get her “Axe the Food Tax” plan passed this year. The governor visited T-Rock Child Care Center in Topeka, where daycare workers are spending hundreds of dollars on groceries. “Over $500 one grocery, and over $220 at another grocery…when you figure out the sales tax […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy