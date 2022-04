GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars scored six runs in the fourth inning to overturn an early 2-1 deficit and put six more on the board in the top of the seventh to put away the Grafton Bearcats, 15-5. The Cougars rapped out 16 hits, led by Corbin Ayers’ two doubles and five RBIs and Levi Moore’s 3-for-4 performance with a home run and four RBIs.

