Daniel Radcliffe recently shared that he is interested in doing superhero films, thought he is waiting for the right opportunity to come and “not rushing” into it. In a conversation with Insider to promote his new film The Lost City starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, he also spoke about how he will be a “natural fit” for the role of Spider-Man. On the red carpet of SXSW he said, “The one I would be a natural fit for has now been done by three very good actors. Tom Holland is incredible and no one could ever replace him, so I’ll let that one go.”

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO