Pittsburgh police say missing 15-year-old boy has been found

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect Friday evening. The pursuit started at around 10:45 p.m. when deputies attempted to pull the suspect over, but he took off from the area.The vehicle in question was said to be a dark-colored sedan.At one point, a passenger of the vehicle is said to have bailed as the driver kept going. That person was taken into custody.Just after 10:50 p.m. the suspect crashed into a tree on the side of the road, bringing the pursuit to a quick halt. Authorities detained the suspect on Rosecrans and Oleander Avenues after they attempted to flee from the area on foot.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO