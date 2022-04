The Nintendo Switch has received a new software update that finally allows users to group their games, a feature that should have been there from the get-go. The feature is called Groups, and as the name makes it abundantly clear, it does just that. However, the button for accessing the "All Software" page will only appear if the number of items on the screen is more than 13 at any given time. And just in case there was any confusion, the update (v14.0.0) is available for the entire Switch family, which includes the original Switch, the Lite model, and the latest OLED screen refresh.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 DAYS AGO