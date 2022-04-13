Crypto Developer Gets 5-Year Sentence for Helping N. Korea Skirt Sanctions

"I became obsessed with seeing the country before it fell. Akin to someone offered the chance to see East Berlin in its final days before the Wall came down." Virgil Griffith, a former employee of the Ethereum Foundation, has been sentenced to more than five years in prison and fined $100,000, after pleading guilty to conspiring to violate US law: specifically, the US International Emergency Economic Powers Act (thanks, BBC). The 39 year-old was accused of having "participated in discussions regarding using cryptocurrency technologies to evade sanctions and launder money" with the North Korean authorities, per the charge sheet, and had he not cut a plea deal could have faced up to 20 years inside and $1 million in fines.

