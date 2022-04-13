L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

Los Angeles Angels infielder Jose Rojas is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Rojas is being replaced in right field by Jo Adell versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. In 17 plate appearances this season, Rojas has a .176 batting average with a .471 OPS, 1 run...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Dickerson worked as the Cardinals' designated hitter the past two games, but he is out of the lineup for Tuesday's tilt. Albert Pujols is at DH and batting fifth.
Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. De La Cruz will take a seat after Jorge Soler and Jesus Aguilar were named Thursday's starting left fielder and designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on one batted ball, De La Cruz has...
-ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) - Cole Irvin pitched into the seventh inning, and the Oakland Athletics beat Tampa Bay 6-3 to take three of four from the Rays. Irvin allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings as the rebuilding A’s under new manager Mark Kotsay improved to 4-3. Two of the runs off Irvin were in his final inning. Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays. Oakland scored 31 runs during the series. Dany Jiménez, the third Oakland reliever, worked the ninth for his first big league save.
Will Smith and Gavin Lux drove in two runs apiece and the Los Angeles Dodgers relied on a six-run eighth inning to pull away for a 7-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. Trea Turner and Justin Turner added one RBI apiece for the Dodgers, who...
Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- LJ Talley singled to right field, scoring Samad Taylor to give the Herd a 5-4 lead in the top of the 9th inning. Gosuke Katoh added some insurance on a fielder’s choice, bringing in Vinny Capra. Gabriel Moreno collected two singles. Capra and Talley joined Moreno with 2-hit games.
The Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating the Minnesota Twins, 7-2, enduring inclement weather and a 1-hour and 28-minute rain delay along the way. Andrew Heaney was impressive in his Dodgers debut as he collected five strikeouts and allowed just one unearned run over 4.1 innings. While Heaney kept the Twins off balance with a steady dose of his sweeping breaking ball, Carlos Correa went 2-for-2 with two doubles.
LINE: Dodgers -247, Reds +202; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a three-game losing streak, play the Los Angeles Dodgers. Los Angeles had a 106-56 record overall and a 58-23 record in home games last season. The Dodgers slugged .429 as a team last season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.
EditorsNote: rewords seventh graf; changes to “Sanmartin” in last graf. Freddie Freeman had two hits and scored a pair of runs, including the go-ahead score in the eighth inning, to help the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 9-3 victory over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. Playing in...
Tyler Wade scored from third base on Max Stassi’s infield grounder in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels’ Anthony Rendon (sixth inning) and the Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. (seventh...
Daniel Johnson hit a three-run homer and Gavin Collins and Jose Fermin hit solo shots as the Clippers defeated the Syracuse Mets 5-0 Wednesday for their fifth consecutive win. The victory also was the second straight 5-0 shutout of the Mets. Adam Scott (1-0) pitched five shutout innings for the...
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers broke open a tie game with a six-run eighth inning, then waited out the rain to take a 7-2 victory Tuesday night in their series opener against the Minnesota Twins. Turner, who made an error earlier that led to...
(Courtesy: El Paso Chihuahuas) The El Paso Chihuahuas piled up 16 hits in their 13-11 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Tuesday night. It was the Chihuahuas’ home opener at Southwest University Park. El Paso scored seven runs with two outs in the bottom of the third inning to...
MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings, Joey Wendle had two RBIs and the Miami Marlins won their home opener by downing the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3. Garrett Cooper hit his first home run of the year, while Jesús Sánchez had two hits and an RBI for Miami. Alcantara gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked one. Bryce Harper drove in three runs and J.T. Realmuto had four hits for the Phillies, who have lost three straight and four of five following a 2-0 start.
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Haase will move to the bench on Thursday with Miguel Cabrera filling the designated hitter role. Cabrera will bat fifth versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. numberFire's models project Cabrera...
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols homered for the first time since returning to St. Louis and Andrew Knizner hit a three-run shot, helping the Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Tuesday night. Nolan Arenado also went deep for St. Louis, which has won 20 of 27...
