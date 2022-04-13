Corporate-owned rentals transforming local real estate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Corporate-owned single-family rentals are transforming local real estate markets across the country, Charlotte especially.

During Tuesday’s afternoon meeting, Mecklenburg County Commissioners tried to figure out how they can prevent this trend from getting out of control. They brought in a panel of experts to suggest possible solutions.

Mecklenburg County staff said since the summer of 2021, six large companies own more than 13,600 single-family homes in Mecklenburg County. Around 93% of the homes purchased sold for around $305,000.

Commissioners highlighted a big problem that comes along with corporate ownership of single-family homes, is that they’re being bought in low-income, minority neighborhoods for low prices. Once the home is used as a rental the corporation usually upcharges the rent and drives low-income families out.

“This has been a problem for a long time now. And I heard the panelists mentioned that a lot of the corporate buying began, perhaps during or following the 2008-2009 recession. And maybe the expectation was that that would help stabilize the market. Maybe not,” Dr. Wilhelmenia Rembert noted.

Commissioners said they don’t want to drive corporations out, but they also want low-income families to build generational wealth, which cannot happen when renting.

“Developers on the front end don’t have a structure of documents to appropriately and in a balanced fashion address the possibility of rentals within the community, but the practical fact is that most developers have very few restrictions or limitations or regulations on it because they don’t want to limit the market of the potential customers who will buy their homes, which is understandable,” Tim Sellers, an expert panelist in the meeting, said.

