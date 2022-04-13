ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Corporate-owned rentals transforming local real estate

By Emma Withrow
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uuoY0_0f7VFFJv00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Corporate-owned single-family rentals are transforming local real estate markets across the country, Charlotte especially.

During Tuesday’s afternoon meeting, Mecklenburg County Commissioners tried to figure out how they can prevent this trend from getting out of control. They brought in a panel of experts to suggest possible solutions.

Mecklenburg County staff said since the summer of 2021, six large companies own more than 13,600 single-family homes in Mecklenburg County. Around 93% of the homes purchased sold for around $305,000.

RELATED: Charlotte homes continue to be bought by large corporations

Commissioners highlighted a big problem that comes along with corporate ownership of single-family homes, is that they’re being bought in low-income, minority neighborhoods for low prices. Once the home is used as a rental the corporation usually upcharges the rent and drives low-income families out.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

“This has been a problem for a long time now. And I heard the panelists mentioned that a lot of the corporate buying began, perhaps during or following the 2008-2009 recession. And maybe the expectation was that that would help stabilize the market. Maybe not,” Dr. Wilhelmenia Rembert noted.

Commissioners said they don’t want to drive corporations out, but they also want low-income families to build generational wealth, which cannot happen when renting.

“Developers on the front end don’t have a structure of documents to appropriately and in a balanced fashion address the possibility of rentals within the community, but the practical fact is that most developers have very few restrictions or limitations or regulations on it because they don’t want to limit the market of the potential customers who will buy their homes, which is understandable,” Tim Sellers, an expert panelist in the meeting, said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

Rising rents raise concern in the Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A group of renters in Winston-Salem are the latest tenants concerned about rising rental costs in the Triad.  Indira White has rented her unit at Ladeara Crest Apartments for years and was told her rental rate would increase from about $540 monthly to about $800.  “Basically homeless, (because) I don’t have […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
Mecklenburg County, NC
Real Estate
Mecklenburg County, NC
Sports
Mecklenburg County, NC
Business
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Business
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
Chicago Tribune

Local real estate firms, schools and nonprofits are hoping to interest youth in real estate as a career before college: ‘Access and exposure matters.’

Lilian Rosales, 17, a senior at Muchin College Prep, grew up around real estate — her father and cousin work in the industry — but she didn’t think she’d consider a career in the field until she started her Urban Alliance internship. Instead, her family thought she’d pursue a career in medicine. Urban Alliance, a nonprofit internship program for high school youth, provides job skills training ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commissioners#Qc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WILMINGTON, NC
country1037fm.com

Good News North Carolina, Gas Relief Stimulus Money Could Come Soon

With gas prices soaring and poised to stay about $4 a gallon for the near future Congress is searching to provide some help. Democrats in the House have introduced multiple proposed bills with the intent of sending gas relief stimulus money to Americans. The plans are slightly reminiscent of 2021’s proposal which sent $1,400 stimulus checks to many individuals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy