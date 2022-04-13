ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Spencer man to federal prison for stealing mail

By John Murphy
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Spencer man who possessed stolen mail was sentenced on April 5 in federal court in Sioux City.

According to a release, Tony Steece, 37, from Spencer, Iowa, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of stolen mail on November 2, 2021.

At the plea hearing, Steece admitted that on November 26, 2020, he was in possession of three pieces of mail not addressed to him. Evidence further showed that on the morning of November 26, 2020, the Spencer Police Department responded to a citizen’s complaint that someone was stealing mail from a mailbox. Steece was caught with his hand in a mailbox and told police that he was returning mail.

Boyden man sentenced to prison for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse

Steece then fled police when officers tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants, running multiple stop signs, driving 80-85 mph in a 25-mph zone while inside Spencer city limits, and driving 126 mph in a 65 mph outside of city limits. When apprehended, Steece admitted to stealing mail. At the time of his arrest, Steece had in his possession a number of other pieces of mail, including three checks worth more than $500 in total.

Steece has a lengthy criminal history, including the repeated and prolonged harassment of women that the sentencing court described as “disgusting” and “obnoxious”, according to the release.

Steece was sentenced to 48 months’ imprisonment and must serve a 3-year term of supervised release following imprisonment. Steece will remain in custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Spencer, Iowa Police Department, and the Dickinson and Clay County Sheriffs’ Offices.

SIOUX CITY, IA
