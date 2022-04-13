ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RECAP: Red Wings offense slumps again, Senators win 4-1

By KyleWiiM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Wings have very little to play for at this point. Mostly for each other, for the fun of the game, whatever blah blah blah. They had a chance to not get swept by the Ottawa Senators Tuesday night one goal simply won’t cut it. I’m running out of cliches...

Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill lands new gig

For all of you Jeff Blashill haters out there, don’t get too excited!. According to a report from Chris Peters, Blashill (Detroit Red Wings), Don Granato (Sabres) and Mike Hastings (Minnesota State) are going to be assistant coaches for Team USA at the Men’s World Championship, Mike King (Senators) is video coach.
The Infamous Red Wings Vs. Avalanche Brawl Happened 25 Years Ago

Red Wings fans remember "Bloody Wednesday" like it was yesterday. Hockey fans were treated to one of the most intense nights in history 25 years ago. It all happened in a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche on March 26th, 1997. That night has been nicknamed a number of things including "Bloody Wednesday," "Fight Night at the Joe," and "Brawl in Hockeytown."
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: Learn to Fly

Welcome back to Detroit Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
NHL

Red Wings sign goaltender Magnus Hellberg to one-year deal

Hellberg, 31, spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder has suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi, recording an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, appearing in two games and posting a 1-0-1 record, along with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets return to Nationwide to take on Canadiens

BLUE JACKETS (34-33-6) vs. CANADIENS (20-42-11) Wednesday, 7 p.m., Nationwide Arena. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 The Fan flagship station) Coming off one of their most emotional wins in a while, the Blue Jackets are heading into even more excitement Wednesday night...
Canadiens face the Islanders on 3-game losing streak

New York Islanders (34-30-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-43-11, eighth in the Atlantic) LINE: Canadiens +128, Islanders -152; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal comes into the matchup against New York as losers of three straight games. The Canadiens are 13-26-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal averages...
Canadiens’ Carey Price’s Return Will Have Big Impact on Self & Team

The NHL’s regular season is winding down, some teams are jockeying for playoff positioning, while others are battling for home-ice advantage or trying to edge their way into the Spring tournament for the Stanley Cup. For the Montreal Canadiens, who this season have suffered the most man-games lost in NHL history, their season will mercifully come to an end after the regular season. At that point, Habs fans will patiently await the results of the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery to see if they can win and have the first overall selection for the first time since the 1980 Draft.
POSTGAME 5: Blueshirts Blank Flyers, 4-0

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the New York Rangers, 4-0, at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. The Rangers scored once in the first period and twice in the second, while the Flyers were unable to solve Alexandar Georgiev. The loss marked the second time in franchise history that the Flyers have lost 40 games in a season.
Baseball is back: Red Wings take on Bisons at Frontier Field Tuesday

Rochester, N.Y. — Get the peanuts and Cracker Jack out. It's Opening Day for the Rochester Red Wings at Frontier Field Tuesday. The Wings host Thruway rival, the Buffalo Bandits. 13WHAM's meteorologists are forecasting a mild day: 60 degrees at game time - which is a few degrees warmer...
Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic delivers a mighty wind in Detroit Red Wings' 3-0 shutout of 'Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Nedeljkovic had a much better time in his second game back at his former workplace. Nedeljkovic stifled the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at PNC Arena to help the Detroit Red Wings win, 3-0. He made 46 saves to earn his third shutout of the season and start a tough stretch for the Wings on a positive note. The game was the first of six straight against teams jockeying for playoff positioning.
Magnus Hellberg clears re-entry waivers, will join Red Wings on Friday

Newly-signed Detroit Red Wings goaltender Magnus Hellberg has cleared re-entry waivers, according to a report by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. On Wednesday, the Red Wings signed Hellberg to a one-year contract for the rest of the 2021–22 season. The 31-year-old goaltender had already played 37 games with HC Sochi of the Kontinental Hockey League this year, meaning he had to pass through waivers before being eligible to join his new NHL club.
