After almost 100 years of operation, the Avon Lake Power Plant will cease operations at the end of this month, and the City of Avon Lake wants to commemorate its history. Officials are looking for people who explored the tunnels under the power plant as a kid, had a relative who worked for the plant, used the smoke stacks to provide a landmark in a storm, or had any other memorial experience with the power plant to share their stories and photo, according to a news release.

AVON LAKE, OH ・ 29 DAYS AGO