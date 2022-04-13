ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veilance Drops SS22 Womenswear Collection

Hypebae
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter dropping its debut womenswear collection for Fall/Winter 2021, Arc’teryx‘s Veilance is back with a new lineup for Spring/Summer 2022. Led by creative director Taka Kasuga, the label introduces its...

hypebae.com

sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush “Pro Green”

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
Hypebae

Peachy Den Drops Y2K-Inspired Top of the Pops Collection

Cult-favorite U.K. label Peachy Den is traveling back in time to the early ’90s and 2000s with its latest launch, Top of the Pops. The new collection is inspired by the infectious performances of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on the iconic British music chart TV show of the same name.
whowhatwear

I Tried On the Best Spring Dresses at Nordstrom—5 That Have Me Fully Obsessed

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With spring officially in full swing, it's time to ready your wardrobe, and we're here to provide a little shopping inspiration. We got to try on some of the best spring pieces from some of your favorite brands and documented it all from our at-home dressing rooms so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We hope that our photos and candid reviews will help you shop for spring wardrobe builders that you'll wear over and over this season and beyond.
Footwear News

La La Anthony Models Edgy Cutout Top With Neon Yellow Vinyl Boots for PrettyLittleThing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony coordinated vibrant colors in an outfit she modeled for PrettyLittleThing in an Instagram post on Saturday. The actress modeled classic high-waisted blue jeans that fit loosely on her frame. Anthony stood tall in a criss-cross top designed with fun cutouts, which held together with a ring at the center. The pattern featured orange and yellow circles with a mix of neutrals and tans, creating a trippy palette. View this...
Footwear News

Cardi B Enjoys Date Night With Offset in Split-Toe Margiela Boots & Supreme x Burberry Crop Top

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B and Offset are a fashionably fly duo. Just a day after confusing her fans by serving a twinning moment for Versace with her lookalike sister Hennessy Carolina, Cardi came through with a new Instagram upload that featured her husband on Wednesday. In the new shots, the hip hop royals stepped out for a date night in cozy streetwear threads. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B...
Vogue

Bella Hadid Wears Athleisure The Supermodel Way

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid has a knack for making even athletic gear look chic. The model is an expert at keeping things casual yet stylish...
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Hypebae

The Beckham Men Stun in Dior for Their Recent Wedding Attire

Brooklyn, David, Romeo and Cruz Beckham looked handsome as ever wearing Dior by Kim Jones to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz‘s wedding on Saturday. The groom wore a custom Dior men’s collection black wool peak lapel tailcoat, which featured a silver chain. The outfit included matching pants with satin stripe, a white cotton vest, a white cotton pocket square, a white cotton wing-tip collar shirt with plastron piqué, a white cotton bow-tie and black polished leather derbies.
SheKnows

These Target Sneakers Are Total Madewell Dupes & They Cost Under $35

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Colorful sneakers for spring are a must. And while Madewell has a coveted line of trainers that combine the season’s favorite pastel colors with comfort, their over $100 price tag can make it difficult to purchase. If you are looking for the perfect sneakers for both hiking and taking pictures, then head to Target for some high quality — and super cute! — dupes.
Harper's Bazaar

How to Wear Spring’s Biggest Shoe Trends

With spring less than a month away, it's time to start shedding those heavy coats, knits, and boots in favor of lighter-weight dresses, breezy tops, and easy footwear. When devising new ensembles, start from the ground up with three of spring's biggest shoe trends. Among our favorites are '90s-inspired square-toe mules, sleek and timeless loafers, and thick-soled sandals that effortlessly transition from the city to the coast—all are available from Sam Edelman. Each one is not solely for trend's sake; these leading shoe looks boast versatility and will stand the test of time in your wardrobe. Here, discover three outfits to kickstart your spring style.
WWD

Italian Jewelry Brand Acchitto Expands Into Eyewear and Accessories

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — In the game of billiards, the first move is called “acchitto” in Italian — and it takes a dose of courage, preparation and even luck to execute. This is how the two Italian founders, Francesca Richiardi and Elena Faccio of the jewelry brand Acchitto felt when they decided to give life to their project. In an interview with WWD, Richiardi mentioned that, “Initially we were unaware of what we were doing, Elena and I didn’t have an extensive knowledge of jewelry so we learned day by day.” Faccio agreed and added that,...
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Is Beverly Hills-Boho in Slip Dress, Double Chanel Bags and Curvy Suede Boots

Click here to read the full article. Chrissy Teigen proved that the only accessory you need to pull a look together is a sharp handbag — or two, plus a set of chic boots. The star stepped out in Beverly Hills after grabbing lunch with a friend at Il Pasta, wearing a floral slip dress by Saint Laurent. The pink and beige silk number was layered with an olive green The Frankie Shop blazer, adding a sharpened element to the bohemian dress. Teigen’s look was finished with two Chanel handbags — a black leather tote and quilted red crossbody bag —...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Moschino Menswear Show Returning to Milan on June 19

Click here to read the full article. BACK HOME: Moschino is returning to present its men’s collection in Milan. The Italian brand, designed by Jeremy Scott, will stage its spring 2023 show on June 19 during Milan Men’s Fashion Week, which will run June 17 to 21.More from WWDSportmax Pre-Fall 2022Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2022Salvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2022 Moschino’s last menswear collection shown in Milan was for fall 2018 and took place on Jan. 13, 2018 — an all-in-black celebration of inclusiveness and bonding, incorporating corseting and S&M bondage material. “The return to Milano to show menswear has been on my mind...
ETOnline.com

Heading Back to the Office? These 20 Work-Ready Styles are Up to 87% Off at Nordstrom Rack

With the necessity of working at home, most of us spent the last two years expanding our loungewear and athleisure collection. But now that office life is right around the corner, it's time to fill our legging and sweatshirt-filled closet with back-to-work staples. So, if you've found yourself in need of a wardrobe refresh before you restart your daily commute, look no further than Nordstrom Rack's Work Wardrobe Sale.
Refinery29

Flat Shoes Are Back! Here Are 5 Styles We’re Wearing This Autumn

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. For some, the high heel is a tool...
Footwear News

Willy Chavarria Modified a Pair of Nike Air Force 1s Into Cowboy Boots at Fall Show

Click here to read the full article. Willy Chavarria showcased his “Uncut” fall ‘22 menswear collection at an off-calendar runway show on Friday night. The New York-based designer took over the Prince George Ballroom near Madison Square Park for the spectacle, which also included a surprise collab with Nike. For this special footwear collab, the designer, whose day job is SVP of design at Calvin Klein, teamed up with Nike and sneaker modifier 0831am on a pair of Air Force 1s he reinterpreted into cowboy boots. The modified Air Force 1 will not be available at retail, however. For Chavarria, working with...
Footwear News

Olivia Jade Elevates Oversized Blazer & Baggy Jeans With Pointy Boots at Sunny Vodka Party

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Jade stepped out in a trendy, oversized look last night. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum attended the Sunny Vodka Party in LA on Tuesday. The party was thrown for Sunny Vodka, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s new liquor. Stassie attended the event, as well as Tana Mongeau and Chantel Jeffries. Olivia wore a black oversized blazer left unbuttoned with a black bra top underneath. She also wore a pair of high-waisted baggy off-white pants with blue stitching and several pockets. She kept her accessories to a minimum and wore her dark hair down in...
hypebeast.com

Rains and Palladium Unite For SS22 Footwear Collaboration

First teased in its Spring/Summer 2022 lookbook earlier this year, Danish outerwear label Rains has delved into the footwear market this season, alongside French boot aficionados Palladium. Delivering takes on two epochal Palladium designs, Rains has reimagined the Pallashock and Pampa silhouettes using the fabrics and colorways it has become...
