ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Local reaction to Oklahoma’s abortion bill

By Markeshia Jackson
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXzjP_0f7VDf9700

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — It will soon be a felony to perform an abortion in the State of Oklahoma after Governor Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 612 into law leaving many Oklahoma and Texas residents with plenty to say.

“Abortion and how people feel about it hasn’t really changed much since the 1970s. So the controversial nature of this topic has been quite similar since the 1970s and people are very entrenched in their positions,” MSU Chair of Political Science Dr. Linda Veazey said.

It’s a bill that places a near-total ban on abortions in the state, an action that has been met with mixed reactions.

RELATED: Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal

“We’re excited that Oklahoma is going to protect pre-born babies from conception,” local Pro-Life volunteer Danny Breegle said.

“What’s going to be interesting to watch for is what happens after these go into effect because it’s very clear right now that they’ll go into effect in multiple states but what’s going to happen when abortion access is still sought,” Veazey said.

The bill makes performing an abortion punishable with up to 10 years in prison. There’s also no exceptions for rape or incest, and abortion is only to be done to save the life of the mother.

Breegle says bills like these go the extra mile to protect a sacred unborn life.

“A hundred babies are alive because of the Heartbeat Bill and we expect, we don’t know, but the Oklahoma statistics will be similar. It’s a smaller state but protects from earlier on from conception,” Breegle said.

Veazey says the Oklahoma bill will have ripple effects that will impact those beyond Oklahoma state lines.

“Since September of 2021 when the Texas ban of six weeks went into effect, what we’ve seen is a lot of women in Texas going to Oklahoma to receive abortion services,” Veazey said.

As Texas, Oklahoma and several other Republican states continue to push these kinds of legislation. Both Breegle and Veazey say it’s important for mothers and families to educate themselves and lead with an open mind to where they stand on abortion.

RELATED: Oklahoma state House approves bill to make abortion illegal

“I think we’re going to see this continue,” Veazey said.

“For any woman or young girl who is experiencing an unplanned pregnancy, we know you feel like the world is caving in on you, lots of pressure. We just want you to know that you aren’t alone, we’re here to help,” Breegle said.

Oklahoma now waits to see what other states will follow suit.

The bill will take effect in August but abortion rights advocates say it’s certain to face a legal challenge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 24

Alice Nichols
1d ago

A woman should have a right to her own body. My God look at all the unwanted kids already here living in abusive foster care. And great divine is prime creator too those who doesn't understand how this works.

Reply(5)
10
Nashoba
2d ago

welp expect more taxes and children in welfare being abused,neglected or born with trauma and grows up with trauma

Reply(4)
13
United We Stand
1d ago

This might actually be what causes Oklahoma to go from a republican state, to a democratic state. Or, could cause a bunch of women to move out of Oklahoma. Maybe Oklahoma would be happy with no women at all?

Reply(4)
7
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Don’t slam the door on your way out of court

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are in court and get upset when the judge rules against you, don’t slam the door on your way out of the courtroom. Police said a Wichita Falls woman found out months after the incident in a justice of the peace court that it doesn’t pay to show contempt […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Kfdx#Senate#Pro Life
Sharee B.

Tennessee Nurse Overrides Medication System and Leaves Patient with Deadly Paralysis

A Tennessee-based nurse, RaDonda Vaught, was caring for a patient one day when the time came to administer medication in preparation for an MRI procedure. However, when it came time to administer the patient's medication, for the purposes of making her more comfortable throughout the procedure, she ultimately made a decision that would permanently change the course of her patients' life.
TENNESSEE STATE
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
The Independent

Anger as Texas attorney general declares Pride Week ‘illegal’

As Pride Week gets underway in one Texas school district, the state’s attorney general has declared the whole event illegal.In a stern letter to the Austin Independent School District – which he also posted on Twitter – Attorney General Ken Paxton said the week-long celebration of LGBTQ students violates state laws against teaching “human sexuality” without parents’ permission.“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” the Republican AG wrote on Tuesday. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails...
POLITICS
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy