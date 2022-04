The Fannett-Metal Tigers baseball team traveled to Claysburg, PA to play against the Claysburg-Kimmel Bulldogs. The Tigers dominated the Bulldogs with a score 20-1. The Tigers pounded out 13 hits and benefited from 13 walks and hit batters to roll past the Bulldogs by a score of 20-1. “We had a very good approach at the plate today. We drew a lot of walks, but when they threw strikes we attacked the ball and hit it hard”, said Fannett-Metal Coach Paul Coffman.

CLAYSBURG, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO