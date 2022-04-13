ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

LHS 9 SLAPS HAND WITH COACH AFTER hr.jpg

By Photo by Tammy Shriver
WVNews
 2 days ago

TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Indians...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

West Virginia signs Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Former Iowa guard Joe Toussaint has signed with West Virginia for the 2022-23 season. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Toussaint's signing Thursday. Toussaint, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, started 21 of 36 games last season. He led the Hawkeyes in assists and...
WVNews

Pethtel tosses 4-hit shutout as Indians stun University

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ask Bridgeport sophomore pitcher Chloe Pethtel how many shutouts she has thrown in her young career and the answer is simple. “I can count it on one hand how many shutouts (I’ve thrown),” Pethtel said. But her outing on Thursday was one...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Liberty, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
WVNS

Three Woodrow Wilson High Schools students sign to play sports on a collegiate level

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Three local Woodrow Wilson High Schools students signed to play for universities Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Hayden Johnson and Carson Eckley are two soccer players at Woodrow Wilson and Rachel Ring is a cheerleader with the Flying Eagles. Johnson signed to play soccer with Shephard University. “I got to practice with […]
Lootpress

Gallery: Brehm and Hylton homer as Wyoming East topples PikeView

Gardner – Olivia Hylton did a little bit of everything, pitching three innings of no-hit ball and homering as Wyoming East picked up a 22-0 win at PikeView Tuesday evening. Hylton finished 2 for 3 at the plate, hitting a double and driving in three runs to go along with her homer. Savannah Brehm also homered for the Lady Warriors, driving in three runs.
PRINCETON, WV
Lootpress

Prep Softball: Greenbrier East downs Independence

Fairlea – In an error filled contest Greenbrier East overcame five of its own miscues to down Independence 10-4 Wednesday in Fairlea. Coming off a 1-0, 15-inning loss on Tuesday, the visiting Patriots started fast scoring two runs in the top of the first before East answered with four straight.
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNews

Charlee Hustle: Johnson's 3-hit game leads Liberty over East Fairmont

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Charlee Johnson just keeps hitting. A 3-for-4 performance with a double, two runs and three RBIs at the plate raised Johnson’s batting average to .558 and lifted the Liberty Mountaineers over the East Fairmont Bees, 9-2, on Thursday evening. Destiny Coble added two...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Preston baseball, softball swept by Liberty

KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights dropped both their baseball and softball matchups with the visiting Liberty Mountaineers on Monday night. Over on the baseball field a pair of 10-run frames by the Mountaineers put the game out of reach as they left Kingwood with a five-inning, 25-6 victory. Preston...
KINGWOOD, WV
Metro News

Down to their final out, Doddridge finds a way past Gilmer, 7-6

WEST UNION, W.Va. — Freshman Olivia See delivered a two out, two-run single in the bottom of seventh to lift Doddridge County over Gilmer County, 7-6 Tuesday evening. The Little Kanawha Conference rivals split their two regular season meetings. Both matchups were decided by one run. Trailing 6-5, Doddridge...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
High School
Education
Softball
Sports
WVNews

WV News to debut new webcast on Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Following up on its successful West Virginia Legislature Livestream series, WV News and its partner, InnerAction Media, will debut West Virginia News This Week at 1 p.m. Friday across all WV News platforms. The debut show features the two leading Republican candidates vying for...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Ram notes

Ram notes

Prom 2022 is 7:30-11 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Wisp. Prom tickets will be on sale in Mr. Pyle’s room starting Wednesday, April 13, and ending Friday, April 29. Tickets will be available from the beginning of RAMS until 3:30 p.m. Tickets will not be sold the week before the prom, so you must get your ticket on or before Friday, April 29.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Theodore Lee “Ted” Moore

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Theodore Lee “Ted” Moore, 74, of Shinnston, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at United Hospital Center due to complications from lung surgery in October 2021. He was born in 1947 in Fairmont to the late Theodore Lee Moore and Celia Mae Weatherholt Moore.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Cynthia Kay Lewis

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Cynthia Kay Lewis, 66, of Shinnston, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born August 26, 1955, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Samuel Byron and Ilda Jean Coddington Gregory. She is survived by her son,...
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Margalo Clayton

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Margalo Clayton, 85, of Wallace, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2022, at home with family by her side. She was born January 22, 1937, in Coeburn, VA, daughter of the late Maggie Bell Cassidy Cain, and was raised by her uncle, the late George Cassidy.
WALLACE, WV
WVNews

Syracuse adds Khyreed Carter to women's basketball staff

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse women's basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack has named Khyreed Carter as an assistant coach, the Orange announced Thursday. Carter, who worked with the guards at Buffalo under Legette-Jack for the past five years, will oversee player development. “He loves to get in the gym and...
SYRACUSE, NY
WVNews

Bridgeport-University box score

Bridgeport (4-7) Rachel Mason 3b 4 1 1 0, Chloe Pethtel p 3 0 1 1, Kileigh Pugh ss 2 1 0 0, Makenna Smith lf 2 0 1 0, Maci Cook cf 3 2 2 1, Maddie Garner 2b 3 0 2 2, Jacey Laxton c 3 0 1 1, Sadie Hamrick 1b 3 0 0 0, Mackenzie Matheny DH 3 0 0 0, Kyleigh Anderson cr 0 1 0 0, Kaylie Kwiatkowski rf 0 0 0 0. Totals 26 5 8 5.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

