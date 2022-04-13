ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Girl Scout Troop 51396 donates care bags to Mon Health

By Harley Benda
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4InQBd_0f7VDNS900

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Girl Scout Troop 51396 in Morgantown gave 30 care bags for breast cancer patients on Tuesday evening at Mon Health Medical Center.

The bags came stocked with homemade blankets and bracelets, candy, cards and a box of Girl Scout Cookies, among other things. The troop also donated nearly 20 boxes of cookies for the staff working at the cancer treatment center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TeADO_0f7VDNS900
Girl Scout Troop Leader Tracy Chicchi holds up the blanket that is in each care bag. (WBOY Image)

The troop raised money to create the care bags through their fall product sales profits, which totaled more than $600. They also did their own Relay for Life event on April 8, raising an extra $200.

Mobile food pantry makes stop at Salem University

Dove-shaped balloons were also released into the sky by the troop, representing the cancer patients who have passed away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G1nZv_0f7VDNS900
The care bags the troop made lined up. (WBOY Image)

Officials from Mon Health were happy to see the girls’ dedication, and the girls were happy to help patients.

“It makes me feel succeeded because they feel they’ll be more happy now,” said Olivia Clark, a Junior with Girl Scout Troop 51396.

“Most of this wasn’t very new to me because my mom had breast cancer, and I got to come here when she did her chemo,” said Annamarie Saltis, a Brownie with Girl Scout Troop 51396. Annamarie also said her mom is doing better.

After giving the bags to the hospital, the girls received a tour of the cancer facility, where they were able to see where patients receive treatment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

Girl Scout Brownie Donates 2,400 Boxes of Cookies to Local Charities, Earns Top Cookie Seller Status

NEW ORLEANS, La.— Brownie Cynthia Gros of Girl Scouts Louisiana East Troop 40561 is doing some amazing things in her community. Cynthia is donating 2,400 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to New Orleans-area charities. In her pursuit of reaching her donation goal, she achieved the status of being the 2022 Top Cookie Seller for Girl Scouts Louisiana East, selling 4,001 boxes of cookies.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Health
Morgantown, WV
Society
City
Morgantown, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scout Troop#Breast Cancer#The Troop#Charity#Wboy Image#Salem University Dove
WBOY 12 News

On-the-run car thief arrested, US marshals announce

(UPDATE: April 14, 2022, 2:30 p.m.) The U.S Marshals Service announced on Thursday that Brian Woy was arrested in Kentucky on April 13. (ORIGINAL: April 1, 2022, 11:12 a.m.) MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The U.S. Marshal’s Service is on the lookout for a Pennsylvania man wanted on felony vehicle theft charges. According to a release sent […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDVM 25

Ukrainian boy and girl scouts pack medical kits

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — As the tension between Ukraine and Russia intensifies members of the Ukrainian Girl and Boy Scouts have come together to do their part in helping those affected. The Ukrainian Girl and Boy Scouts of Plast, an international Ukrainian scouting organization were compiling emergency medical kits at Westland Middle School “We all […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The News Advocate

Girl Scout cookies are back

Girl Scout Troop 4734 is once again holding its annual cookie sale. (Courtesy photo/Missy Willard) Girl Scout Troop 4734 is once again holding its annual cookie sale. Adventurefuls -- new this year, Toast-yays, Lemonades, Shortbreads, Thin mints, Peanut butter patty, Caramel delites and Peanut butter sandwich cookies are available for $5 a box. For more information, contact Missy Willard at 231-233-2974.
SOCIETY
WBOY 12 News

Illegal alien gets 5+ year sentence for WV meth sales

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced an illegal alien to more than five years(63 months), in federal prison, for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lucio Javier Escobedo-Fernandez, 28, a Mexican national, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Fernandez admitted to […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley Troop 243 Scout completes Eagle Scout project

Eddie Ondek, Sewickley resident and junior at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School, is no stranger to volunteerism. He’s worked as a volunteer firefighter with the Cochran Hose Company and has helped with students at the Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children. His latest use of time...
SEWICKLEY, PA
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy