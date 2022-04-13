ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Family of Ryan LeRoux Sues Montgomery County Police, Claims They Violated ADA

By Darcy Spencer, News4 Reporter
NBC Washington
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelatives of Ryan LeRoux held a news conference in Baltimore Tuesday, announcing a federal lawsuit against Montgomery County and four police officers involved in LeRoux’s shooting death in Gaithersburg last July. “We filed a civil lawsuit in the effort to prevent another Ryan from being dehumanized, gunned down...

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 6

John Wood
1d ago

So the parents knew he had mental issues , what help did THEY seek for their son ? He was armed where were the parents when he was buying a gun ? Where was their concern at then ? They always act like the police know what's going on in someone's life and always point the finger .

Reply(1)
7
James Michael
2d ago

Cha Ching. It’s not a mental health issue when a gun is involved. It’s a public and officer safety issue. Do we really expect unarmed social workers to respond to an armed standoff?

Reply
7
Ed-die
1d ago

The parents are disgraceful - letting him live out of a car knowing he had issues? Or was he more than they could handle? Either way, sounds like a tough case to win. If you point a gun at an officer, you most likely won't survive.

Reply
3
Related
NBC Miami

Family Plans to Sue After Miami Police Officer Kills Man During Traffic Stop

A family in pain is calling for justice after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed by a Miami Police officer after a traffic stop earlier this month. “He was my heartbeat. That was my real heartbeat," Antwon Cooper's mother, Tilasha Cooper, exclusively told NBC 6 on Tuesday. "He just took my son. He just took my son away from me.”
MIAMI, FL
Daily Voice

Chick-fil-A Purse Snatcher Wanted By Montgomery Police (VIDEO)

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect behind a recent robbery at a Silver Spring Chick-fil-A. Police responded to the restaurant, located in the 12000 block of Tech Road, for the robbery around 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, Montgomery County Police said. Investigators learned the suspect entered the Chick-fil-A and snatched someone's purse while leaving the restaurant.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Back on the air, NBC4’s Leon Harris apologizes after DUI incident

NBC Washington anchor Leon Harris said Friday he was deeply regretful and apologetic for a January crash in which he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Harris reappeared Friday afternoon after a month off to reflect on his Jan. 29 arrest over a crash in Montgomery County. Speaking directly to viewers, Harris called his decision to drive after drinking “the stupidest decision I could possibly have made,” thanking the network and its audience for their support.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Family Requests Trial by Jury in Fatal Police Shooting of Ryan LeRoux

The parents of a Gaithersburg, Maryland, man shot and killed by Montgomery County police say they’ve filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county and the officers. Four Montgomery County police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Ryan LeRoux were cleared of wrongdoing by a grand jury. LeRoux...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Gaithersburg, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
insideedition.com

Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities Say

A missing Nevada woman who was found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has disappeared again, authorities said. Gayle Stewart, 64, was reported missing March 14, one month after vanishing in February, the National Park Service said in a statement. Searchers have been scouring Lake Mead National Recreation Area, where the Reno woman was taking photographs, the park service said.
RENO, NV
Daily Voice

Maryland Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed: Police

A motorcyclist died after losing control and being thrown from the bike at a high rate of speed in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. Delonta Lewis Hill, 23, of Brooklyn Park, was said to be speeding down Route 100 when he failed to negotiate a turn and was thrown off his motorcycle at the I-97 overpass, Anne Arundel County Police said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Mental Health#Civil Lawsuit#Crime#Americans#Mcdonald
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Police Search For Woman Accused Of Using Stolen Card To Withdraw $12K In Suffolk County

Police have asked the public for help locating a woman accused of using a stolen debit card to withdraw about $12,000 from another woman's account on Long Island. An individual used the personal information of a Deer Park woman to request a duplicate Chase debit card, and the card was intercepted as it was being delivered on Oct. 28, according to an announcement from the Suffolk County Police Department on Thursday, March 17.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Found Dead With Over 100 Snakes In His Home Died From Snake Bite, Officials Say

POMFRET, Md. (WJZ) — A Charles County man found dead in a home in January with over 100 venomous and non-venomous snakes died from a venomous snake bite, officials confirmed on Wednesday. Officers conducted a wellness check at the home around 6 p.m. at a home on the 5500 block of Raphael Drive in Pomfret. A neighbor told police they went to check on the 49-year-old man after not seeing for more than a day, and found him lying on the floor, unconscious. EMS forced entry through the front door of the house, and the man was pronounced dead. Police said there are no signs of foul play in the man’s death. “The cause of death is snake envenomation and the manner of death is an accident,” a spokesperson from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed. Snake envenomation is caused by the toxins in the bite of a venomous snake, according to the World Health Organization. The snakes were of different varieties and “in tanks situated on racks,” police said. Police said Charles County Animal Control coordinated rescue efforts for the reptiles with assistance from experts from North Carolina and Virginia.
POMFRET, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Beach Radio

Woman raped by 3 men who met her at Manalapan, NJ bar, cops say

Three men, each 24 years old, are accused of repeatedly raping a woman, not long after they met her at a bar in Monmouth County this month. Andrew J. Gallucci, of Marlboro, Richard S. Gathy, of Manalapan, and Ronald W. Hondo, of Monroe Township have each been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree criminal restraint, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Dirt Biker, 20, ID'd After Deadly Crash In Central PA: Coroner

A man who died after slamming into a pickup truck during a police chase in central Pennsylvania has been identified by the coroner. Jonathan Luis Amézquita-Vazquez, 20, of Harrisburg, died at the intersection of Lower Allen Drive and Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 6, according to the Cumberland County coroner's office.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Concerns Grow Over Missing Baltimore 13-Year-Old: Police

The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from the city. Trinity Washington, 13, was reported missing from 4113 Glenarm Avenue on Monday, March 21, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants and white converse sneakers. Police said she...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy