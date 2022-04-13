ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Johnson; Nemaha;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cass, Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cass; Douglas; Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Lancaster; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Richardson; Saline; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward; Washington Extreme Fire Danger Conditions Expected Today .The combination of very warm temperatures, low relative humidity, dry fuels, and strong southerly winds will result in critical fire weather conditions this afternoon and early evening RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Noon to 9 PM CDT today. * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Washington, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts to over 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CASS COUNTY, NE
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Burt, Cass, Douglas, Nemaha, Otoe, Richardson, Sarpy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Burt; Cass; Douglas; Nemaha; Otoe; Richardson; Sarpy; Washington WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Burt, Washington, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Nemaha and Richardson Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Creek, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Creek; Pawnee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CREEK AND WESTERN PAWNEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Johnson, Otoe, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Johnson; Otoe; Pawnee RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Otoe, Johnson and Pawnee.
JOHNSON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Nemaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Nemaha extreme fire danger today The rangeland fire danger index will be in the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme fire danger means that fires start quickly...spread furiously and burn intensely. All fires are potentially serious. All outdoor burning should be avoided in areas with extreme fire danger. Check with local authorities to ensure burning is allowed before starting a planned burn.
NEMAHA COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 9 AM CDT. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY, APRIL 28 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night to Thursday, April 28. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 44.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning to a crest of 49.5 feet Monday, April 25. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 44.7 Thu 8 pm CDT 44.7 44.9 45.7
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Buffalo, Dunn, Pepin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 05:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Buffalo; Dunn; Pepin The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin Counties. For the Chippewa River...including Eau Claire, Fall Creek, Durand Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chippewa River at Durand. * WHEN...From late tonight to Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, The basements of businesses along the river begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 700 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 11.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest near 14.0 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.0 feet on 04/01/2020.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .The Red River is anticipated to rise into flood stage at all forecast points at and north of Grand Forks. Recent rain and snow have contributed to ongoing rises along the river. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. Agricultural damage begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 30.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday morning and continue rising to 33.8 feet early Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet Friday morning. From there, the river is expected to remain nearly steady through the weekend and early next week. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 20.6 Thu 8 PM 21.0 20.7 20.6 21.0 7 AM 4/15
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marinette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon. Target Area: Marinette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan...Wisconsin Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette Counties. For the Menominee River...including McAllister...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Menominee River near McAllister. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Water approaches River Drive and Shore Drive west of Wallace in Menominee County, Michigan. Water approaches South Park Road east of Porterfield. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Thursday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 18.2 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain nearly steady through the weekend and early next week. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.3 Thu 8 PM 28.3 28.3 28.3 STEADY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 23:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Water levels can rise and fall quickly in the vicinity of ice jams. Those with interests along rivers and tributary streams should be alert for rapidly fluctuating water levels in the vicinity of ice jams. Never drive through flooded roads or around closed road barricades. The barricades are there for your safety due to the potential for ice jam releases or continued flooding. Target Area: Aroostook FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...A portion of Northern Maine, including the following county, Aroostook. * WHEN...Until 1115 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Depending on ice behavior, any release of the ice jam could result in sudden rises of water, leading to a rapid flooding situation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1150 PM EDT, emergency management reported an ice jam had cleared Allagash and is currently moving down the St John River. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Allagash Township and Saint Francis. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .The Red River is anticipated to rise into flood stage at all forecast points at and north of Grand Forks. Recent rain and snow have contributed to ongoing rises along the river. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. Agricultural damage begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 30.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday morning and continue rising to 33.8 feet early Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND

