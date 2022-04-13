Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cass; Douglas; Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Lancaster; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Richardson; Saline; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward; Washington Extreme Fire Danger Conditions Expected Today .The combination of very warm temperatures, low relative humidity, dry fuels, and strong southerly winds will result in critical fire weather conditions this afternoon and early evening RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Noon to 9 PM CDT today. * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Washington, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts to over 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Comments / 0