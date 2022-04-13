Red Flag Warning issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Custer by NWS
weather.gov
2 days ago
Effective: 2022-04-12 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are...
Effective: 2022-03-22 00:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Caddo The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Harrison County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1251 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Elysian Fields, or 11 miles southeast of Marshall, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Waskom around 110 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Jonesville, Bethany, Leigh and Scottsville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Effective: 2022-03-20 18:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 230...232...233... 234...235...236 AND 237 Gusty winds are still occurring, but RH values are generally above 15% across the region. There may be some spotty critical fire weather conditions remaining, but overall values do not meet criteria, therefore the Red Flag Warning has been allowed to expire.
Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 40, AS WELL AS AREAS ALONG AND EAST OF THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN (BELOW SNOWPACK) DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY .South southwest winds aloft will strengthen tonight into Sunday as a strong upper level disturbance approaches. In addition, warmer than average temperatures are expected to develop as a swath of dry air aloft arrives. This will send humidity plummeting late Sunday morning through the afternoon with an unstable atmosphere present. All of these ingredients will combine to create critical fire weather conditions for much of central to eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from around 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended..
Effective: 2022-03-22 04:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; De Soto; Red River; Sabine FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana and northeast Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in northwest Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Red River and Sabine. In northeast Texas, Panola, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 751 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, San Augustine, Stonewall, Logansport, Joaquin, Shelbyville, Patroon, Bland Lake, Macune, Huxley, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet, Stanley, Reeds Store, Gloster, Keat Chie, Carmel and Kickapoo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-03-21 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beckham; Carter; Comanche; Cotton; Garvin; Greer; Harmon; Jackson; Jefferson; Kiowa; Love; Murray; Stephens; Tillman SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 53 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OK . OKLAHOMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BECKHAM CARTER COMANCHE COTTON GARVIN GREER HARMON JACKSON JEFFERSON KIOWA LOVE MURRAY STEPHENS TILLMAN
Effective: 2022-03-20 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. Target Area: Osage; Pawnee RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA * AFFECTED AREA...IN Oklahoma, Osage, and Pawnee counties. * WIND...South winds gusting between 20 and 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon RH values falling into the 15 to 25 percent range. * TEMPERATURE...Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s approaching 80 degrees * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-03-17 17:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Kiowa The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma Southern Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma Eastern Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 510 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Meers, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Anadarko, Fort Cobb, Boone, Fort Cobb Reservoir, Stecker and northern Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-16 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that near-critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Archer; Wichita DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WARM, DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS FOR NORTHERN AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning for warm, dry and breezy conditions, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * TIMING...Noon through 7pm Wednesday * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 to 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires which start will be difficult to contain.
Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Comanche; Cotton; Jefferson; Stephens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Comanche, northwestern Jefferson, southwestern Stephens, eastern Cotton and northwestern Clay Counties through 500 PM CDT At 431 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Byers to 3 miles south of Petrolia to 4 miles west of Henrietta. Movement was north at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Duncan, Waurika, Comanche, Temple, Petrolia, Byers, Hastings, Waurika Lake, Corum, Empire City, Hulen and Charlie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-26 12:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Comanche; Coryell; Eastland; Erath; Falls; Hamilton; Hood; Lampasas; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Somervell RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WARM, DRY, AND BREEZY CONDITIONS * AFFECTED AREA...Along and south of Interstate 20 and along and west of Interstate 35. * TIMING...Until this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...85 to 90 degrees in the afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly. Prevention of fire starts is encouraged by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to producing sparks that can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buffalo; Jones; Lyman RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM CDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Jones, Lyman and Buffalo. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...From 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-03-21 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arthur; Blaine; Brown; Chase; Custer; Deuel; Eastern Cherry; Frontier; Garden; Grant; Hayes; Hooker; Keith; Keya Paha; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Perkins; Rock; Sheridan; Thomas; Western Cherry STRONG WINDS ON TUESDAY Northerly winds will continue to strengthen in the wake of a cold front Tuesday. Gusts will exceed 50 mph at times during the afternoon for a good portion of the Sandhills and southwest Nebraska. Travel may be difficult for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, especially those on east-west routes. Lower humidity will also contribute to increased fire weather concerns. Unsecured objects will likely be blown around.
Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-03-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Medina; Zavala RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM TODAY FOR LOCATIONS GENERALLY WEST OF A LINE FROM LLANO TO HONDO TO EAGLE PASS DUE TO STRONG WINDS FROM A DRY-LINE AND TRAILING DRY COLD FRONT .This afternoon...a dryline will move to near the highway 281 corridor ahead of a cold front to arrive in the evening. To the west of this dryline, critical fire weather conditions will likely develop with relative humidity values below 20 percent with shifting and increasing winds coming out of the west. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph could be possible with gusts up to 40 mph, especially over Val Verde and Edwards Counties where extremely critical fire weather conditions are expected. Fuels are still in a cured state from the end of the winter season, and with little precipitation in the past few months, conditions are tinder dry. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS FROM A DRY-LINE AND TRAILING DRY COLD FRONT The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Beadle; Jerauld; Miner; Sanborn RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 038, 052, 053, AND 054 The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM CDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 038, 052, 053, and 054. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-03-20 13:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Badlands Area; Bennett County Area; Custer County Plains; Haakon County Area; Pine Ridge Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT/9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 325, 326, 331, 332, 333, 334 AND 335 .Unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s are occurring this afternoon. Minimum relative humidities are dropping well into the teens with south to southwest winds gusting 30 to 40 mph on the plains mainly to the southeast of the Black Hills. Critical fire weather conditions will continue into early this evening, before a strong cold front moves in this evening and overnight. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 325, 326, 331, 332, AND 333 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 325 Custer County Plains, 326 Pine Ridge Area, 331 Haakon County Area, 332 Badlands Area and 333 Bennett County Area. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
Effective: 2022-03-26 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bladen; Robeson RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
Effective: 2022-03-17 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Kent; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL ROLLING PLAINS * Timing...this afternoon and early evening. * Wind...southwest 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest to north 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph later this afternoon. * Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Stanley; Sully RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Hyde and Hand. * WINDS...Southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...From 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-03-20 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dakota; Dixon RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 012, 013, 014, 020, 031, 038, 039, 050, 052, 053, 054, 055, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 065, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, AND 071 Strong southeasterly winds continue to weaken across the area, with latest observations also showing temperatures falling into the mid 50s to lower 60s. As temperatures continue to fall this evening, minimum humidity values will in turn rise above critical thresholds. Thus, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.
Comments / 0