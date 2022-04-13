Fire Weather Watch issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 00:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Caddo The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Harrison County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1251 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Elysian Fields, or 11 miles southeast of Marshall, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Waskom around 110 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Jonesville, Bethany, Leigh and Scottsville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 24 DAYS AGO