ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alfalfa County, OK

Fire Weather Watch issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Custer by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Fire Weather Watch has been issued from late Sunday morning until early Sunday evening for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 230...232...233 ...234...235...236 AND 237...which includes Kiowa, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas and Baca counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 230...232...233...234...235 ...236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low humidity values, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 230...232...233...234 235...236 and 237. * Winds...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid 70s.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 00:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Caddo The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Harrison County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1251 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Elysian Fields, or 11 miles southeast of Marshall, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Waskom around 110 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Jonesville, Bethany, Leigh and Scottsville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CADDO PARISH, LA
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Comanche County, OK
County
Jackson County, OK
County
Kiowa County, OK
City
Caddo, OK
County
Beckham County, OK
County
Dewey County, OK
County
Washita County, OK
City
Kiowa, OK
County
Custer County, OK
City
Comanche, OK
State
Texas State
County
Caddo County, OK
County
Cotton County, OK
County
Harmon County, OK
County
Alfalfa County, OK
City
Dewey, OK
County
Blaine County, OK
County
Greer County, OK
County
Tillman County, OK
County
Major County, OK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Kiowa, Tillman, Washita, Woods by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Harper; Kiowa; Tillman; Washita; Woods; Woodward FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR BREEZY SOUTH WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * MAXIMUM TEMPERATURES...84 to 88 degrees.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE SUNDAY AFTERNOON .A Pacific storm system will move into the area Sunday and Monday, bringing strong winds to the fire zones. Very dry conditions on Sunday will allow critical fire conditions to develop. Higher humidities on Monday should preclude the area from critical fire conditions. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.Fire weather zone 111.Fire weather zone 112.Fire weather zone 113. * WIND...West winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity of 5 to 10 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...will be over the lowland zones of New Mexico. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Red River, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; De Soto; Red River; Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Webster, De Soto, northwestern Red River, southwestern Caddo, southwestern Claiborne, northwestern Bienville and Bossier Parishes, southeastern Panola and northeastern Shelby Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 908 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Logansport, or 13 miles west of Mansfield, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Minden, Mansfield, Haughton, Greenwood, Blanchard, Benton, Stonewall, Logansport, Sibley, Plain Dealing, Cotton Valley, Gibsland, Joaquin, Doyline, Dixie Inn, Dubberly, Belcher and Heflin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Red#Fire Weather Watch#Alfalfa Beckham#Cotton
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Irion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that there is the potential for critical fire weather conditions. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Irion; Kimble; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Sterling; Sutton; Taylor; Tom Green FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 20 The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect from noon Thursday through Thursday evening. * WINDS...West winds will shift to northwesterly. Expect wind speeds to be sustained at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * FUELS...Critically dry. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Comanche by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Comanche A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ERATH...NORTHEASTERN EASTLAND AND NORTH CENTRAL COMANCHE COUNTIES At 311 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gorman, or 16 miles south of Ranger, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include De Leon, Gorman and Gordon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that near-critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Greer; Harmon; Jackson; Kiowa; Roger Mills; Tillman; Washita DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WARM, DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS FOR NORTHERN AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning for warm, dry and breezy conditions, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. This replaces the Fire Weather Watch which is no longer in effect. * TIMING...Noon through 7pm Wednesday * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Upper 70s to mid 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires which start will be difficult to contain.
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Custer Co Plains, Haakon, Jackson, Mellette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach .DISCUSSION...Skies will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Minimum afternoon relative humidities will dip to the 20s. Northwest winds will increase to 20-35 mph with gusts around 50 mph. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The grassland fire danger index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. The outlook for Wednesday afternoon, The grassland fire danger index will reach the very high category to extreme category.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 13:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller, Nevada and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms will increase Monday night and will not entirely exit all areas until Tuesday afternoon with widespread 2 to 4 inches and isolated amounts in excess of 6 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CADDO PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Haskell, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche; Haskell; Meade WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Haskell, Meade, Clark, Comanche and Barber Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...The combination of wet snow and intense north winds will create several hours of reduced visibility. Visibility will be reduced to near 1/4 mile or less, especially on open rural highways. Despite the snow being wet, areas of drifting snow are expected. Snow and blowing snow are expected to rapidly end during the Friday morning commute.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Loup Rivers Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Loup Rivers Basin; Niobrara Valley, Fort Niobrara NWR, Samuel R McKelvie National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In NEZ208...Fire Weather Zone 208 Niobrara Valley/Fort Niobrara NWR/Samuel R McKelvie National Forest. In NEZ209...Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
BOYD COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alfalfa; Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Carter; Cleveland; Comanche; Cotton; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Garvin; Grady; Grant; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Jefferson; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Logan; Love; Major; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Roger Mills; Stephens; Tillman; Washita; Woods; Woodward WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and make travel difficult in high profile vehicles.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Plymouth; Woodbury FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW AFTERNOON HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA...EXTREME NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA * AFFECTED AREA...Iowa fire weather zones 020 and 031. Nebraska fire weather zones 013 and 014. South Dakota fire weather zones 050, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 063, 064, 065, 066, 068, 069, 070, and 071. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Mellette and Todd Counties, Tripp County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 334 AND 335 .Unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s are expected Sunday afternoon. Minimum relative humidities will drop into the teens as south winds potentially gust to 35 mph. With very dry fuels in place, critical fire weather conditions may develop Sunday afternoon. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 334 AND 335 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
MELLETTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Chase, Custer, Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arthur; Blaine; Boyd; Brown; Chase; Custer; Deuel; Eastern Cherry; Frontier; Garden; Garfield; Grant; Hayes; Holt; Hooker; Keith; Keya Paha; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Perkins; Rock; Sheridan; Thomas; Western Cherry; Wheeler GUSTY NORTHERLY WINDS EXPECTED TODAY Gusty northerly winds will develop this morning and will continue into the afternoon hours. Wind gusts of 45 to 55 MPH are possible this afternoon. Drivers of lightweight or high profile vehicles should be prepared for strong cross winds this afternoon, especially on east to west routes. In addition to gusty winds, elevated fire weather conditions are possible this afternoon as minimum relative humidity falls off to around 25 percent. Winds will gradually diminish early this evening.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy