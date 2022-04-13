Fire Weather Watch issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Calhoun; Clay; Early; Miller Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Dale, southern Henry, northeastern Geneva and Houston Counties in southeastern Alabama, northwestern Miller, southeastern Clay, southwestern Calhoun and Early Counties in southwestern Georgia through 815 AM EDT/715 AM CDT/ At 731 AM EDT/631 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Slocomb to 8 miles east of Cottonwood. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Abbeville, Cottonwood, Headland, Dothan, Blakely, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Slocomb, Cowarts, Arlington, Webb, Columbia, Centerville, Malvern, Rehobeth, Grimes, Avon and Newville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

