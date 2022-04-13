ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chance To Play For Belichick Lures Jabrill Peppers To Patriots

By Nick Coit
ABC6.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers speaking with the New England...

www.abc6.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin: Tom Brady ended retirement because he was 'no longer the boss' at home

Whether he's calling out members of the Dallas Cowboys after a disappointing loss or challenging Dallas players to show more heart and "will" in future games, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is rarely shy about speaking his mind on any topic, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ending a brief retirement that began this past winter and didn't last through the spring.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

There’s 1 Clear Favorite Emerging For Odell Beckham Jr.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains one of the bigger names left on the free agent market. While he’s been linked to a few teams, one sportsbook thinks there is a clear-cut favorite to land OBJ. Bovada has released updated team odds for Beckham’s free agency destination. The New...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lures#New England#American Football#New Patriots#Acl
Yardbarker

Report: Jarvis Landry hopes to sign before NFL Draft, Browns in mix

Cleveland Browns remain in the mix for free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry, according to a report. Additionally, Landry hopes to sign soon with a team. Landry is determined to sign his next NFL contract before the NFL Draft, which is about two weeks away. This makes total sense as options will become much thinner following the draft. Teams will fill needs with younger players from the draft, rather than older free agents.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

There Are Calls For NFL To Investigate Tom Brady Tampering

Amid a slew of reports that the Miami Dolphins were ready to move heaven and earth to bring Tom Brady into the fold, questions of whether the Dolphins may have engaged in tampering are starting to emerge. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the Miami Dolphins were ready to make...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Browns Sign Former Steelers Quarterback: NFL World Reacts

The Cleveland Browns added yet another quarterback to their roster on Tuesday. Better yet, he’s a former Pittsburgh Steeler. Joshua Dobbs signed with the Browns on Tuesday morning. He joins a quarterback room in Cleveland that already features Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett. Talk about a crowded unit.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Seattle Seahawks have brought in a quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. But it’s not the one who has been openly asking for the team to sign him. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are re-signing veteran quarterback Geno Smith for the 2022 season. Smith went 1-2 as a starter in place of an injured Russell Wilson last year. He completed 68-percent of his passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns in four games.
NESN

NFL Analyst Identifies Two ‘Perfect’ Draft Picks For Patriots

The Patriots could use some help on the offensive side of the ball, and we’re not only talking about another wide receiver for Mac Jones. There have been two significant subtractions to New England’s offensive line this offseason. Ted Karras signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency, and the Patriots traded stud right guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Third-year pro Mike Onwenu is expected to take over for Mason, but a replacement for Karras still is needed.
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts Visited with Free-Agent CB Stephon Gilmore Wednesday

The Indianapolis Colts have been busy when it comes to acquiring high-end talent this offseason and it appears they aren't done. According to the NFL transactions wire, the Colts hosted free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore for a visit on Wednesday. The Colts could use more support at cornerback in terms of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Current and former Browns Jarvis Landry, David Njoku, Jakeem Grant among those working out with Colin Kaepernick in Florida

CLEVELAND, Ohio — If Colin Kaepernick makes it back into the NFL anytime soon, he’ll have some current and former Browns to thank. In his bid to get a team to give him a chance, Kaepernick threw to a bunch of receivers and tight ends Thursday in conjunction with House of Athlete in Weston, Florida that included former Browns receiver Jarvis Landry, new Browns receiver Jakeem Grant and veteran tight end David Njoku.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Odds have emerged on where Odell Beckham Jr. will play next season

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most intriguing players left available on the market. Beckham had an extremely up and down year in 2021, first starting the season with the Cleveland Browns, where things fell apart and he was subsequently released by the team. He then signed on the with Los Angeles Rams, who eventually found him extremely useful en route to winning a Super Bowl.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots host Mike Vrabel's son, local QB for pre-draft visits

Patriots fans living in New England may have a little extra interest in the two NFL Draft prospects who met with the team Wednesday. The Patriots hosted Boston College offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel and Brown quarterback E.J. Perry on pre-draft visits, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports. Yes, Tyler Vrabel is...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Draft Rumors: Pats Working Out Another Mac Jones Teammate

One day after hosting one of Mac Jones’ collegiate pass-catchers for a pre-draft visit, the New England Patriots reportedly are working out another. Alabama slot receiver Slade Bolden has a workout scheduled with the Patriots on Wednesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday. Bolden, who also met with New...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/14/22)

It is Thursday, April 14, 2022, and today is the birthday of one of the Cleveland Browns quarterbacks currently on the roster but perhaps not for much longer. That is our top story in Thursday’s edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. No. 6 Turns 27. Happy Birthday,...
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Patriots Draft Targets: 10 Cornerback Prospects For New England

DAY 1 (ROUND 1) 2021 stats: eight tackles, 3 1/2 TFL, zero passes defended, zero interceptions. Some regard Stingley as the most talented corner in the draft, but injuries (just 10 games over the last two seasons) and personality concerns have caused him to slide in some mock drafts. And while Stingley might not make it all the way to No. 21, he could fall to a spot — say, the mid-teens — to which the Patriots might feel comfortable trading up. His injury history is real, and there is some boom-or-bust risk, but Stingley is the kind of freakishly talented and athletic corner who could become a Pro Bowler in New England.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy