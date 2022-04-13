Chance To Play For Belichick Lures Jabrill Peppers To Patriots

The Patriots could use some help on the offensive side of the ball, and we’re not only talking about another wide receiver for Mac Jones. There have been two significant subtractions to New England’s offensive line this offseason. Ted Karras signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency, and the Patriots traded stud right guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Third-year pro Mike Onwenu is expected to take over for Mason, but a replacement for Karras still is needed.

