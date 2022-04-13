Chance To Play For Belichick Lures Jabrill Peppers To Patriots

DAY 1 (ROUND 1) 2021 stats: eight tackles, 3 1/2 TFL, zero passes defended, zero interceptions. Some regard Stingley as the most talented corner in the draft, but injuries (just 10 games over the last two seasons) and personality concerns have caused him to slide in some mock drafts. And while Stingley might not make it all the way to No. 21, he could fall to a spot — say, the mid-teens — to which the Patriots might feel comfortable trading up. His injury history is real, and there is some boom-or-bust risk, but Stingley is the kind of freakishly talented and athletic corner who could become a Pro Bowler in New England.
