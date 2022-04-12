ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Fiala, Hartman each score twice, Wild tops Oilers 5-1

By MIKE COOK
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZzS6_0f7VC8P800

Kevin Fiala and Ryan Hartman each scored twice, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Tuesday night in a matchup of two of the NHL’s hottest teams.

Frederick Gaudreau also scored for Minnesota, which improved to 11-1-2 in its last 14 games. The Wild have scored at least three goals in all but one of those contests.

Tied with St. Louis for second place in the Central Division with a game in hand, Minnesota is 9-0-1 in its past 10 home games.

Cam Talbot made 27 saves to improve to 9-0-2 in his last 11 games. He is 14-4-2 in his last 20 starts overall.

“They’ve got probably the two best players in the league and when you play them, you have to be ready on the ice. We just tried to play them hard,” said Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin, who shadowed Connor McDavid much of the night. McDavid was held without a point for the second straight game, the fourth time that has happened this season.

Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play for Edmonton, his career-high 51st goal of the year and 21st with the man advantage, setting a franchise high. Wayne Gretzky (1983-84) and Ryan Smyth (1996-97) had the previous record.

Edmonton, 6-0-1 in its previous seven games, got 18 saves from Mikko Koskinen.

The Oilers surrendered just five goals over their previous four games.

“We thought we were the authors of a lot of the chances against,” Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said.

Fiala forced a turnover early in the second period, and a couple passes later, converted a feed from Matt Boldy for a 2-0 lead. Midway through the frame, an aggressive forecheck led to another Edmonton turnover and Fiala took advantage by beating Koskinen top shelf from near the goal line.

“We’ve talked about it the whole season — just dislodge the puck and get everybody around the puck and win the pucks back. Tonight, we saw a lot of that,” said Fiala who has a career-high 26 goals this year.

A trio of Edmonton miscues resulted in a pass from Kirill Kaprizov to Hartman in front, and he lofted a shot over Koskinen less than 4 minutes later. Hartman scored his 29th of the year early in the third.

Kaprizov assisted on both Hartman goals to push his season total to 91 points — 42 goals and 49 assists.

Evander Kane cross-checked Kaprizov midway through the third period and was quickly surrounded by five Wild players before Hartman jumped at him during a scrap. Both earned roughing minors and 10-minute misconducts.

“He gave Kirill a shot from behind in a very vulnerable spot,” said Hartman, who is likely to get fined for flipping off Kane. “It goes to show, we had five guys in there. They didn’t have one guy in there to help him."

“Yeah, these little guys, they wanna act tough but they wait for the linesman to come in,” Kane said.

Gaudreau scored early for a 1-0 lead. Minnesota is 27-1-1 when leading after the first period.

“We’re in on pucks. We’re dislodging. We’re having good sticks and we’re getting opportunities because of it and not only in the offensive zone but in the defensive zone, too," Wild coach Dean Evason said. “We exited real well. They had a couple of sustained shifts, but for the most part we did a lot of real good things.”

WORTH NOTING

Minnesota is 26-6-1 in the last 33 games against Edmonton at Xcel Energy Center dating to Feb. 25, 2007. ... Wild LW Jordan Greenway left in the first period with an upper-body injury. Evason said he’s unlikely to be on the team’s upcoming two-game trip. ... Edmonton killed off all three Wild power-play chances and is 17 of 18 on penalty kills the past seven games.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Nashville on Thursday.

Wild: At Dallas on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Boldy, Middleton, Fleury, Benn & Hartman

The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey was a bit rougher than the past month or so. They played three games but lost two out of the three. They lost to both the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues while also taking down the Los Angeles Kings. The Wild have struggled a bit without the presence of Jon Merrill, Matt Boldy, and Matt Dumba, but hopefully, that will be a short-lived issue as Boldy has already rejoined the lineup.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fantasypros.com

Kevin Fiala delivers two goals at home

Kevin Fiala and the hosting Minnesota Wild defeated the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday by a score of 5-1. He provided a pair of goals, a plus-3 rating, three shots and one block through 20:21 minutes of ice time. Fantasy Impact:. Fiala's first goal (which was also the game-winner) was the...
NHL
fantasypros.com

Ryan Hartman has a fine fantasy evening

Ryan Hartman was on his game on Tuesday night helping the Minnesota Wild defeat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1. He netted a pair of goals, a plus-2 rating, 12 PIMs, two shots and one block. Fantasy Impact:. Hartman's first goal came after a solid Kirill Kaprizov effort along the boards where...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
Yardbarker

Minnesota Wild’s Ryan Hartman fined $4,250 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct

Ryan Hartman has been handed a bill for flipping the bird. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Wednesday that Hartman has been fined $4,250, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Unsportsmanlike Conduct during Tuesday night’s game against the Oilers. With the Wild up 5-1 in...
NHL
FOX Sports

Predators to host McDavid and the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (42-26-6, second in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (42-26-5, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Nashville. He leads the NHL with 108 points, scoring 42 goals and recording 66 assists. The Predators are 27-13-2 against conference opponents. Nashville ranks 10th...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Ryan Smyth
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Ryan Hartman
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Jay Woodcroft
Person
Dean Evason
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Jonas Brodin
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Jordan Greenway
Person
Mikko Koskinen
FOX Sports

Winnipeg faces Seattle on 3-game home skid

Seattle Kraken (23-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays Seattle looking to end its three-game home losing streak. The Jets are 25-13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi nearing his first 30-goal season in the NHL

It took Todd Bertuzzi until his seventh full National Hockey League season to finally reach the 30-goal plateau for the first time. Flash-forward 20 years: Tyler Bertuzzi, Todd’s nephew and current Detroit Red Wings forward, is on the cusp of scoring 30 goals in his fifth season since becoming a full-time NHLer.
DETROIT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Tim Stutzle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

DETROIT (AP) -- Tim Stutzle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Minnesota Wild#The Edmonton Oilers 5 1#The Central Division
Yardbarker

Clips and Quotes: Edmonton Oilers fall to Minneosta Wild 5-1

Hyman on the game: “Yeah, obviously a tough one for us. Just execution. I think executing on plays. We had trouble breaking out and that’s just not on the d, that’s the whole group coming back, supporting each other.”. Hyman on if Minnesota has the oilers’ number:...
NHL
UPI News

NBA playoffs, NASCAR dirt races, boxing stack sports weekend schedule

MIAMI, April 15 (UPI) -- The 2022 NBA playoffs, two dirt-track NASCAR races and a boxing title bout lead the weekend sports schedule. The NHL, MLB and domestic soccer league regular seasons, and a PGA tournament will be among the other top sporting events on air Friday through Sunday. But...
NBA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
15K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy