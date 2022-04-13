ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Line of storms to move through KC area late

By Bryan Busby
KMBC.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — A line of thunderstorms is tracking toward...

www.kmbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Tornado#Extreme Weather
Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSNT News

Why is the Kansas River turning red?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas River will turn red soon, but the City of Topeka says there’s no reason to panic. According to a Facebook post, scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey and other partners injected a harmless, bright red fluorescent dye into the Kansas River near the cities of of Rossville and Topeka from […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
ENVIRONMENT
Bring Me The News

9 semis blown over by severe storm on I-35 near Faribault

A severe thunderstorm has blown nine semi-trucks over on Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show multiple semis tipped over on I-35 near Mile Post 53, which is located south of Faribault. The trucks are blown over on a stretch of I-35 that was hit by a severe thunderstorm just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
FARIBAULT, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy