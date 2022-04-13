Powerful SJSU Exhibit Uses 1000 Backpacks To Shed Light On Student Mental Health, Suicide

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – A powerful new exhibit at San Jose State University titled, ‘Send Silence Packing’ has started a meaningful conversation about mental health and the tragedy of student suicide.

On a bright spring day, it may be hard to imagine that some students are going through darkness and despair. That’s why 1000 backpacks were laid out on the lush green Tower Lawn for all to see.

”The backpacks represent individuals, college age individuals who completed suicide or died by suicide,” said Kell Fujimoto, director of SJSU Counseling and Psychological Services.

Attached to many of the backpacks are pictures of the young people who took their own lives and their stories, written by family members or friends who survived them.

”We’re bringing it out into the open and we want people to talk about it. We want them to be curious and we want people to share their struggles and get that support and help,” Fujimoto said.

For some, the display triggered a rush of emotions.

Lee, who grew up in Korea, lost a best friend named Jinsor to suicide when they were in high school, and hardly spoke her name until Tuesday.

”It’s been a long time since I called her name so I just tried to keep her name close to me. This helped me remember her,” Lee said.

There was another student who spent a long time reading the backpack displays and she was honest enough to admit they triggered memories a dark time in her own life when she thought about suicide in middle school.

”Yeah, I was really close to it a few times,” said 3rd year student Saray Basave.

“For me it was my family. I was lucky enough that they noticed I was self-harming and forced me to reach out for help. That’s what made me feel better. It wasn’t me reaching out, it was my family,” she said.

The display is sponsored by Active Minds, a national non-profit and student support group which is trying to prevent suicide on campus.

“Since we are focused on redirecting people to mental health resources and we’re handing out fliers to let people know what they can do if they are or know somebody who is contemplating suicide,” said Madison, a coordinator for Active Minds at SJSU.

Behind accidental death, suicide is the second leading cause of death for college students and it’s believed two out of three students with anxiety or depression don’t seek treatment.

The display, now touring college campuses nationwide hopes to change that.