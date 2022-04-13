ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Powerful SJSU Exhibit Uses 1000 Backpacks To Shed Light On Student Mental Health, Suicide

By Len Ramirez
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pl5sy_0f7VC1E300

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – A powerful new exhibit at San Jose State University titled, ‘Send Silence Packing’ has started a meaningful conversation about mental health and the tragedy of student suicide.

On a bright spring day, it may be hard to imagine that some students are going through darkness and despair. That’s why 1000 backpacks were laid out on the lush green Tower Lawn for all to see.

”The backpacks represent individuals, college age individuals who completed suicide or died by suicide,” said Kell Fujimoto, director of SJSU Counseling and Psychological Services.

Attached to many of the backpacks are pictures of the young people who took their own lives and their stories, written by family members or friends who survived them.

”We’re bringing it out into the open and we want people to talk about it. We want them to be curious and we want people to share their struggles and get that support and help,” Fujimoto said.

For some, the display triggered a rush of emotions.

Lee, who grew up in Korea, lost a best friend named Jinsor to suicide when they were in high school, and hardly spoke her name until Tuesday.

”It’s been a long time since I called her name so I just tried to keep her name close to me. This helped me remember her,” Lee said.

There was another student who spent a long time reading the backpack displays and she was honest enough to admit they triggered memories a dark time in her own life when she thought about suicide in middle school.

”Yeah, I was really close to it a few times,” said 3rd year student Saray Basave.

“For me it was my family. I was lucky enough that they noticed I was self-harming and forced me to reach out for help. That’s what made me feel better. It wasn’t me reaching out, it was my family,” she said.

The display is sponsored by Active Minds, a national non-profit and student support group which is trying to prevent suicide on campus.

“Since we are focused on redirecting people to mental health resources and we’re handing out fliers to let people know what they can do if they are or know somebody who is contemplating suicide,” said Madison, a coordinator for Active Minds at SJSU.

Behind accidental death, suicide is the second leading cause of death for college students and it’s believed two out of three students with anxiety or depression don’t seek treatment.

The display, now touring college campuses nationwide hopes to change that.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

School attended by autistic 10-year-old who took her own life allowed bullying to go unchecked, report finds

After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
KIDS
WJHL

$1 million grant to provide mental health services to Lee County students

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Frontier Health announced that it partnered with Planning District One Behavioral Health Services (PD1) to make additional mental health services available to students and families in the Lee County Public Schools system. The grant includes $936,317 to be distributed throughout the next three and a half years to provide outpatient […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
Madison, CA
San Jose, CA
Health
Local
California Health
San Jose, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Shreveport Magazine

Mom says high school guidance counselor failed to intervene and allowed her transgender daughter to be bullied by classmates and physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member; lawsuit

Mother claims the high school officials and educators failed to properly intervene when her 15-year-old transgender daughter was bullied by classmates on social media and got physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member. The mother claims that her 15-year-old transgender child notified a teacher and a guidance counselor at the school of the bullying. However, the high school staff never told the victim’s mom. “My client has a god-given right to attend public school free of discrimination and bullying on account of gender identity, and the Department of Education needs to do better,” the mother’s lawyer said.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Sjsu#Backpacks#Depression#College#Sjsu Exhibit#Kpix
Daily Mail

Parents' anger as school introduces gender neutral toilets saying the pupils' student council and LGBTQ+ group had asked for them

An academy school has been criticised by parents after introducing gender neutral toilets for its children. Cedars Academy says the facilities were introduced after requests from students themselves. But after some concerns from a child at the Leicester school, one parent took to Facebook to complain about the decision. While...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Waterloo Journal

School of medicine said the student, who shared on social media about intentionally injuring a patient because he mocked her for wearing a pronoun pin, followed the guidelines correctly

The medical school backed the fourth-year medical student who shared on her social media account that she deliberately injured a patient for mocking her pronoun badge. The University officials released a statement and said the medical student, who is also a transgender rights activist, followed the guidelines correctly. The medical school officials didn’t elaborate on how they came to their conclusions. The student, who was aspiring to become a medical doctor, said: “I never intended to harm the patient. I am truly sorry for poorly representing our school and our health system.”
ACCIDENTS
CBS 58

New study claims Black MPS students disproportionately punished and suspended

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new study claims black and disabled MPS students are suspended at a highly disproportionate rate compared to other student groups. The group behind the study says the findings are concerning, and they're demanding change. The group Leaders Igniting Transformation says current MPS policies simply are...
EDUCATION
Watertown Public Opinion

With spike in suicide rates in Watertown, SAFE Coalition campaigns to promote mental health

The suicide rate in Watertown doubled in 2021, and local agencies have partnered to launch a mental health campaign. The Glacial Lakes Suicide Awareness For Everyone Coalition of the Human Service Agency has partnered with the Watertown Area Community Foundation and the SD Department of Social Services, Division of Behavioral Health to create and implement the campaign, which will focus on bringing the community together with language to remove the stigma surrounding mental health, increase awareness and encourage access to various tools and resources.
WATERTOWN, SD
KTNV

Need for student mental health support growing amid pandemic

College is supposed to be one of the best times of a person's life as students experience freedom and learn new things, but the pandemic has changed that. COVID-19 limited social life, canceled internships, and altered the learning environment, to name a few changes. "It wasn't until spring of 2020...
MENTAL HEALTH
KTNV

College students continue to navigate mental health challenges

WORCESTER, Mass. — As a college sophomore and division three NCAA basketball player, Michael O'Brien has plenty of things to juggle. That's why this 20-year-old student and his teammates at Clark University have started focusing on their mental health in addition to sharpening their skills on the court. "Basketball...
MENTAL HEALTH
Complex

School of 10-Year-Old Black Girl Who Died by Suicide Did Not Intervene Against Bullying, Report Finds

The school of Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor, a 10-year-old Black student who died by suicide in November, has been found to have done nothing about students bullying her prior. As CNN writes, the new investigative report commissioned by the Davis School District concluded that students and teachers at Foxboro Elementary in Farmington, Utah told Tichenor she needed to bathe. Izzy told her parents she was bullied because of her race and autism. While the findings insist there was no “direct” evidence to indicate she the bullying was racist or ableist, the three-person team admitted there’s a possibility the bullying was motivated by such factors.
FARMINGTON, UT
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
54K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy