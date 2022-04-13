ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Krispy Kreme matches cost of dozen doughnuts to US average gas price

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bethany Fowler
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KehZ5_0f7VBwye00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. ( WSPA ) — Krispy Kreme announced Monday that it will deflate the price of an Original Glazed dozen donuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas.

“We know everyone could use a little doughnut deflation to sweeten the recent pain at the pump,” the company said on its website . “So for the next four Wednesdays, we are helping you fill your tank with Original Glazed ® Dozens by pricing them at the cost of the national average of 1 gallon of regular gas.”

Video: Driverless car gets pulled over in San Francisco, then appears to take off

Krispy Kreme is running the promotion every Wednesday from April 13 through May 5.

The price for April 13 is $4.11, but that will change week to week based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gas in the U.S.

Krispy Kreme will announce the new price for the dozen donuts every Monday on its Facebook and Twitter accounts as well as on its website .

The company said guests are limited to two Original Glazed dozens at participating shops. Purchases can be made in-store, via drive-thru or online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Here's How to Get a Dozen Glazed Donuts from Krispy Kreme for $1

April is here, and for today, and today only, fans can celebrate the beginning of the month with Krispy Kreme. The donut company is offering donut lovers $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of a Chocolate Glazed dozen. To take advantage of the 24-donut deal, you'll need to order...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Gas Prices#Deflation#San Francisco#Food Drink#Spartanburg#Whnt Com
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Chick-fil-A Closings in 2022

Recent reports and outlier location issues appear to have confused some patrons of temporary vs. permanent closing strategies. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Google.com, CNN Business, Snopes.com, Wikipedia.org, QSRMagazine.com, Mashed.com, and DailyMail.com.
Mashed

Krispy Kreme's New Spring Collection Is Tinier Than Ever

Krispy Kreme had a few customers confused last week when they took to social media to reveal a unique new product: L'Original Parfum, a glaze-scented perfume with "sweet notes of vanilla crème" (via Instagram). As we now know, the fragrance announcement ended up being nothing more than an April Fools' Day prank, which may have come as a disappointment to fans that aspire to smell "hot and fresh like an OG." And while we can understand that some doughnut lovers may now be a bit skeptical of new product alerts from the chain, we promise that the latest news from Krispy Kreme is far from a joke.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts for 4 Straight Days

We have already reached the part of March where March Madness turns into March disappointment in busted brackets. Krispy Kreme is celebrating brackets of all kinds starting on March 24. You can drop into your local Krispy Kreme, flash your busted or booming bracket, and get a little reward for, well, I'm not sure. Caring about brackets, I guess? No matter the reason, there's a free donut in it for you.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Burger King is giving away thousands of free whoppers after ‘app glitch’

Burger King is giving away thousands of meat- and plant-based whopper burgers for free after its app suffered a “technical glitch” earlier this week.The chain is asking users to check their apps to see if they are one of the customers who have received a coupon for a free burger.“Burger King lovers are in for a tasty treat following a whopper of a technical glitch at Burger King HQ, as the fast-food chain has mistakenly issued thousands of free Whopper coupons to app users nationwide,” a statement from the fast food restaurant said.Those in possession of the coupon will have...
RESTAURANTS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Popeyes Closings in 2022

The 2020s have been a volatile period for the venerable food chain. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, Eat This, Not That!, Bloomberg.com, and RBI CEO José Cil.
TheStreet

Burger King Tries Something McDonald's Failed At

Fast-food chains try a lot of things. Most of them fail. Some of them come and go without getting that much attention, while others become punchlines for decades. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, for example, once offered Fish McBites, a fish-based take on the Chicken McNugget. That one...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Krispy Kreme Wants to Make Your Gas Pain Go Away

Between Russia's war on Ukraine and regular inflation, the cost of gas is seeing some major volatility — while down from a nationwide average record high of $4.33 in mid-March, April 11th's price of $4.11 a gallon is still nearly 30% higher when compared to last year. This situation...
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Wendy’s, Burger King Parent: Dollar-Menu Deals on Fast-Food Charts?

Fast-food stocks have been in focus lately, as new menu items and marketing approaches garner attention from customers and investors. For instance: Wendy’s (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report brings back an old menu favorite to rival McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Burger King. The latter is owned by Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report, which also owns Tim Hortons and Popeyes.
FOOD & DRINKS
Elite Daily

Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back Cinnamon Rolls, But Only For 1 Day A Week

Get ready to upgrade your spring weekends with an iconic Krispy Kreme menu item that’s back for 2022. Krispy Kreme’s Cinnamon Rolls have officially returned to the menu — but there’s a catch. You can only snag the cinnamon goodness during a Sunday special at participating locations across the country, so you’ll want to get filled in on the details before you head out to grab a bite. Thankfully, Krispy Kreme’s Cinnamon Roll Sundays are here to stay, so you can look forward to adding the tasty weekly event to your usual weekend routine.
RESTAURANTS
Cincinnati CityBeat

McDonald's Tests New Chicken Breakfast Sandwich in Ohio

According to statistics, chicken is the most popular meat in the world. And Ohioans seems to be pretty clucking happy to eat it, too. Fried chicken sandwiches have been like golden eggs for everyone from Popeyes to Chick-fil-A and Wendy's to Raising Cane's. McDonald's has taken notice and now has launched a special chicken breakfast sandwich in Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy