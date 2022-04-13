ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Guilford County School Board honors 3 students lost to tragedy

By Jordan Brown
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Tragedies took the lives of three Guilford County students in 2021. On Monday, they were recognized by the Guilford County Board of Education.

The students honored were 6-year-old Cameron Robertson, 14-year-old Basil Wilson and 18-year-old Brendon Redfearn.

Wilson and Redfearn died in shootings that remain unsolved. Robertson was involved in an accident while riding in a car.

A moment of silence was held for each student. Board members said a few words about each one, and their families were given condolences by board members.

“I felt really good when I got the call. It made me feel like no one forgot him,” said Jessica Brewer, mother of Basil Wilson.

“We’re glad that all of Greensboro and the Triad can know how much of a great little boy he was, and I’m not just saying that because he was our son and brother, but he was a great little kid,” said Kia Robertson, mother of Cameron Robertson.

Former Page High School student Brendon Redfearn was also recognized. His family declined to speak to FOX8.

Greensboro police are still investigating the Redfearn and Wilson cases.

