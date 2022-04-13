ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRIC - ABC 8News

Prayer vigil announced, family identifies 17-year-old George Wythe student killed in shooting

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TeTBU_0f7VAgCt00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four teenagers were shot in the Richmond area last weekend –two of the victims died as a result of their injuries.

The 17-year-old victim of one of the tragedies has been identified by her family as George Wythe High School student Samiyah Yellardy.

On April 10, police were called to the 2200 block of Afton Avenue for the report of a shooting. Yellardy was found by officers , and pronounced dead at the scene.

Related: Four weekend shootings, two students dead in Richmond metro area

There will be a candlelight prayer vigil at the student parking lot at George Wythe High School on Wednesday, April 13 at 5 p.m.

The announcement asks for individuals to bring their own candles, and to wear purple and white colors in honor of Yellardy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iHJne_0f7VAgCt00
Samiyah Yellardy, Vigil Announcement
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Public Safety#George Wythe High School#Nexstar Media Inc
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy