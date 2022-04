The Winnipeg Jets are defense-heavy, but poor defensively. They have a stable of defensemen both in the NHL and in the minors able to step up and play at this level, but the analytics suggest that as a team they are not very good at preventing goals. The Jets’ defensive system is broken and needs an overhaul…which is a whole other story. This space is reserved for one player you should see in a Jets uniform for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, Dylan Samberg.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO