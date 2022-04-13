ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Glance

 2 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Thursday's Games. Anaheim at Tampa Bay,...

Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 5-2 Loss to the Sabres

Fortunately, the Buffalo Sabres don’t play the Toronto Maple Leafs during the playoffs. For some reason, the Maple Leafs simply didn’t show up against the Sabres last night. The result was a 5-2 loss to the team that has beaten them three times out of four this season.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
FOX Sports

Winnipeg faces Seattle on 3-game home skid

Seattle Kraken (23-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays Seattle looking to end its three-game home losing streak. The Jets are 25-13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc...
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

10 years of Crying Jordan

On April 23, 2012, at a new site called Memecrunch, an image appeared that would, one day, become a certifiable link in the evolution of human communication. Posted anonymously, it was originally titled "Sad Michael Jordan." It was simple and straightforward, but universal, somehow: a picture of the bewildered, overwhelmed, tear-soaked face of basketball icon Michael Jordan, framed with letters in white block Impact font: "WHY ... DID I BUY THE BOBCATS?" Sad Michael Jordan sat unused and unshared for years. But when it caught on as Crying Jordan, in 2015, it grew into a global sensation, albeit an occasionally tedious one. It has now been replicated across the planet to communicate nearly every aspect of the human condition. It has been shot through a hoop, kicked through a field goal, pounded on a drum, turned into a cartoon, a court drawing, an album cover, a Mets statue, and superimposed onto a nun, a pope, a saint, one NBA player's beard and another's bald spot. It has been mentioned on "Jeopardy!" and at Kobe Bryant's memorial and inside the White House. And now, a decade after its first known appearance, it's official: Crying Jordan is the greatest sports meme of all time.
NHL

Predators Recall Cody Glass from Milwaukee

Forward Ranks Among AHL's Leaders in Assists, Points with Milwaukee This Season. Nashville, Tenn. (April 14, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Cody Glass from Milwaukee (AHL). Glass, 23 (4/1/99), has 14 goals and 60 points in...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Nuts & Bolts: Season's longest homestand begins Thursday

The Lightning host Anaheim on Thursday in the opener of a five-game homestand. Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Ducks on Thursday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM, Lightning Power Play. Where to stream it: Bally Sports App,...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning vs. Ducks

Live updates from Thursday's matchup between the Bolts and Ducks. The Lightning open a five-game homestand on Thursday night with a matchup against Anaheim. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM, Lightning Power Play. Where to stream it: Bally Sports App, ESPN+. Highlights. Krenn: Three...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Battle Canucks to Begin Two-Game Canadian Road Trip

TV: Bally Sports Arizona | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM/KHOV 105.1 FM. The Coyotes head north of the border for the final time this season and begin their two-game trip with a Thursday night contest (April 14) against the Vancouver Canucks. The game is the final time the clubs will go head-to-head and is just one week removed from their most recent meeting. Puck drop in Rogers Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

Avalanche Sign Ben Meyers

Colorado signed Meyers, who was a Hobey Baker Award finalist and played for the United States at the Winter Olympics. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Ben Meyers to a two-year contract through the 2022-23 season. Meyers, 23, just completed his junior year...
DENVER, CO
News 4 Buffalo

Rick Jeanneret given Key to the City of Niagara Falls, Canada

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. (WIVB) — The mayor of Niagara Falls, Ont. presented Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret with a Key to the City Tuesday night. Jeanneret, who hails from Ontario, received the key from Mayor Jim Diodati in commemoration of his 51 years as the Sabres’ announcer and the longest-ever career of a play-by-play broadcaster […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
NHL

Preview: Red Wings battle Hurricanes to kick off tough stretch

Detroit looks to win season series against top team in the Metropolitan Division. The Detroit Red Wings will look to claim the season series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night when they face off at PNC Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and will be broadcasted exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Cheverie to make history as assistant coach for Canada at U-18 Worlds

Is first woman to hold position for men's team in country. Kori Cheverie will be the first woman to coach a men's national team for Canada when she's as an assistant at the 2022 IIHF World Under-18 Championship. The tournament will be held in Landshut and Kaufbeuren, Germany from April...
HOCKEY
NHL

Avalanche Sign Wyatt Aamodt

Colorado has signed defenseman Wyatt Aamodt to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Wyatt Aamodt to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. Aamodt will immediately join the Colorado Eagles on an amateur tryout contract (ATO)
NHL

